Amid the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and the rumoured iPhone Fold, iOS 27 is shaping up to be Apple's most ambitious software update in years.

The next iOS update appears to be Apple's strongest push into AI yet, as it aims to close the gap on Android rivals.

The tech giant is expected to unveil iOS 27 at its WWDC 2026 keynote on 8 June, with a public release anticipated in September following beta testing.

Here's every feature coming to iOS 27.

A dedicated Siri app

The biggest change in iOS 27 is set to be its voice assistant Siri. Apple is reportedly planning to launch a dedicated standalone Siri app across iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27, complete with a new Extensions feature.

Advert

The app will allow users to interact with Siri through both text and voice, and will keep a record of past conversations, bringing it much closer in functionality to AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.

Siri is getting a dedicated app (Bloomberg/Contributor/Getty)

The Siri interface is also expected to get a visual overhaul within the Dynamic Island. When triggered, the Dynamic Island will reportedly display a 'Search or Ask' prompt alongside a glowing cursor which seems to have already been teased in Apple's WWDC 2026 promotion.

"We look forward to bringing a more personalised Siri to users coming this year," Apple's CEO Tim Cook confirmed earlier this week.

Upgraded satellite connectivity

iOS 27 is expected to introduce support for 5G satellite internet, though this feature may initially be limited to the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra.

The satellite features are said to cover Apple Maps, Photos, Messages, third-party App Store apps, and most importantly, the ability to connect to a satellite even in the most remote areas.

This is on the back of Amazon's announcement last month to acquire Globalstar. The e-commerce giant confirmed it signed an agreement with Apple to provide satellite connectivity for current and future iPhone and Apple Watch features.

iOS 27 is expected to introduce support for 5G satellite internet (d3sign/Getty)

Smarter camera and Visual Intelligence

Users can also look forward to improvements in Visual Intelligence, which is currently integrated with ChatGPT. The feature is expected to move deeper into the Camera app in iOS 27 as a dedicated Siri-powered mode. New capabilities are said to include the ability to scan nutrition labels to automatically track calories and macronutrients in the Health app, as well as to scan event tickets and gym membership cards in the Wallet app.

Keyboard improvements

Apple has reportedly been testing an updated keyboard with enhanced autocorrect that goes beyond simply fixing typos. Similar to Grammarly, the new system would expand autocorrect by suggesting alternative words in context.

Liquid Glass adjustments

While a Liquid Glass design overhaul has not been teased in iOS 27, some minor changes to the design could be coming in the next software update.

The update may introduce a system-wide opacity slider that lets users fine-tune the Liquid Glass effect across the entire interface, similar to the existing Lock Screen clock slider.

The next iOS update appears to be Apple's strongest push into AI yet (Tim Robberts/Getty)

Which iPhones will support iOS 27?

According to leaks from Weibo, iOS 27 will be compatible with the iPhone 12 series and newer.

These include:

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

When will iOS 27 be released?

Apple is expected to launch iOS 27 at its annual WWDC 2026 keynote on 8 June, but us normies will likely have to wait until September to get our hands on it.

Any new Apple Intelligence features introduced in iOS 27 will require an iPhone 15 Pro or later to run.

This means iOS 27 will drop support for the iPhone 11 series and iPhone SE (2nd generation), though those devices are expected to continue receiving iOS 26 security updates for at least a few more years.