While many of us are looking ahead to the release of the iPhone 18 line, Apple is still tinkering away in the background to ensure that we're firing on all cylinders in terms of software. A new operating system is on the way, and with iOS 26.5 just over the horizon, we've got our first peek at what's coming.

As with any iOS update, there are sure to be complaints that our batteries are being zapped, and some desperately try to roll back to the previous version. We've already covered why you might notice an impact on your battery life with each iOS update, but ultimately, Apple's benefits outweigh the negatives.

Although iOS 26.5 is already under fire for the supposed implementation of ads into Apple Maps, iPhone users are cheering the latest change that sounds like a win for friends or partners, where one of you is using an Android.

iOS 26.5 adds end-to-end encryption to iPhone-Android RCS messages

Apple and Android users can finally sleep easy in terms of security (Vadym Plysiuk / Getty)

According to Taimoor Nafees (via Medium), end-to-end encryption for Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages between iPhone and Android is one of iOS 26.5's big selling points. Even though end-to-end encrypted ‌RCS‌ messaging is still in beta, it's coming as part of iOS 26.5 and nips this potential security issue in the bud. Considering most of us aren't James Bond or trying to hide anything, you might not have thought about the security of your messages being sent across the aether.

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Apple offers end-to-end encryption for texts, photos, and videos that are sent between its own devices, meaning only the sender and recipient are able to take a peek. Currently, messages sent between iPhone and Android could technically be intercepted by carriers, governments, or bad actors who can pick up the signal. It's something Nafees called the 'dumbest' part of texting Android users.

The introduction of RCS with iOS 18 was already a big talking point, as it replaced SMS while also bringing the likes of high-resolution image sharing, typing indicators, and read receipts. Still, it still felt short in terms of E2EE between iOS and Android.

Apple has worked with the GSM Association to add E2EE to ‌RCS‌ messages, coming as part of the RCS‌ Universal Profile 3.0. Built on the Messaging Layer Security protocol, RCS Universal Profile 3.0 also includes the ability to edit and delete messages, among other features.

When rolled out with iOS 26.5, encrypted messages will show a lock icon in the Messages app and the same on Google Messages.

What new features are coming to iOS 26.5?

End-to-end encryption for iPhone and Android solves that problem, but for the vast majority, that's not why we're interested in iOS 26.5. Sticking with Apple to Android features, you can select which attachments to include in a transfer, giving all, one year, or 30-day options.

The addition of ads to Maps might be a grumble, but with this, we also get suggested places, which should lend a hand if you're looking for somewhere to eat nearby.

When users connect accessories like the Magic Keyboard via USB-C, devices will now automatically connect via Bluetooth.

Apple Books will reward you for your audiobook and reading habits with a new Trophies and Medals feature, while a new Pride wallpaper is coming as part of iOS 26.5.

When is iOS 26.5 releasing?

With iOS 26.5 currently in the hands of developers, expect an imminent release for general users. As the update was unleashed on developers and beta testers on May 4, 2026, the rumor mill suggests that iOS 26.5 could be landing on Monday, May 11. A delay could push it to May 12, but as with all things Apple, wait for the official word before you get your hopes up.

It might not be a colossal update in the vein of iOS 26, but with your Apple-to-Android messages about to be locked up tight, it's a score for security nuts.