Apple's next iOS update could come with an unwelcome new iPhone feature

There's usually something to look forward to in a new iOS update, and while not every change Apple implements is a welcome one, this upcoming version appears to be home to one of the company's most controversial changes in recent memory.

Usually the worst thing a mid-generation iOS update can do is be boring — something that's typically reserved for security patches that might just actually be the most important thing for you to download on your phone.

It's usually the big overhauls that bring all of the more unpopular changes to your iPhone, and iOS 26 was certainly not spared this with the launch of Liquid Glass, receiving backlash so strong Apple even had to provide an alternative for unhappy users.

There won't be any way out of an upcoming update, however, as one of the most controversial and unpopular additions appears to be arriving with the next iOS version, leaving people with no way to avoid the frustrating change.

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Beta testers have spotted an incredibly unpopular addition in the latest iOS version (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

As reported by 9to5Mac, the latest beta for iOS 26.5 suggests that this will be the update to launch ads in Apple Maps — something that many have already vocalized their opposition towards.

The feature itself isn't actually live for beta testers right now, but users have been greeted with a popup whenever they launch the Maps app that reads:

"Maps may show local ads based on your approximate location, current search terms, or view of the map while you search. For your privacy, advertising information is not linked to your Apple Account."

This was previously reported on by insiders as something that Apple had in the pipeline, but it's only now that we've been given an indication of when it's on the way and it could be sooner than most people hoped.

An upcoming iOS update is likely set to introduce ads into Apple Maps in a controversial move (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It's unclear right now what shape these ads will take within the app, although the popup does provide a suggestion that some might not be too happy with.

Don't expect there to be ads for products unrelated to Maps within the app, and it's likely they won't necessarily distract from what you're viewing, but the message does imply that they'll be presented first and prioritised within the app over more natural or organic options.

For example, there's a good chance that restaurants, hotels, or attractions that have paid to advertise via the app will show up first when you're searching or looking through an area, as opposed to highlighting places that users have rated highly.

There's also no means of opting out of ads within the app, meaning that you'll simply have to scroll past the ads or search more intently if you're wanting to avoid their influence.

It's also not explicitly confirmed that this will be guaranteed to arrive in iOS 26.5 when it launches, although the experts at 9to5Mac appear to think that it's more likely than not following the discovery of this popup.