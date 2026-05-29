This year saw Apple release a brand new laptop and consumers have been left shocked to discover the price.

It turns out new doesn’t always mean pricey as the tech giant’s latest Macbook model actually has a smaller price tag than an iPhone.

The new MacBook Neo comes with some mega capabilities including 16 hours of battery charge, 8GB of RAM, a 1080p webcam and speakers which support spatial audio.

On the Apple website, it detailed: “Introducing MacBook Neo, an amazing Mac at a surprising price. With a durable design, beautiful colours and powerful features, it’s a magical new way to fall head over heels with Mac, every day. Welcome to the family.”

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Apple launched the MacBook Neo earlier this year (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

It continued: “The A18 Pro chip helps you run your go-to apps, fly through everyday tasks, tap into your creativity and play action‑packed games. So whatever your day brings, you can move at the speed of inspiration.”

Some users were surprised to find out that the MacBook Neo starts at just $599, a whopping $200 cheaper than what the iPhone 17 starts from.

This makes it a first for Apple, with the economical MacBook Air still coming in at $300 more expensive than the Neo.

Could the Apple MacBook Neo change the budget laptop game?

Many people have taken to social media to share their own thoughts on the new laptop, with one user writing on Reddit: “The silver-painted-plastic pieces of s*** this Neo will sit next to at places like Walmart and Costco while costing the same if not less. It’s gonna wipe the floor with anything that’s even remotely in its weight class.”

Apple launched a budget laptop known as the MacBook Neo (Apple)

Another person said: “Am I the only one impressed that it’s only .5” thick and the single-core performance beats out the M3? I remember being amazed when a MacBook Pro was .95” thick. I do think the 512GB version of this system will punch above its weight especially, and I’d be curious how it does with more stressful workloads or even the more common 4K video editing workflows.”

And a third added: “Finally, the MacBook Neo will challenge the affordable Windows laptop market to improve. Before, the minimum price to buy a MacBook was upwards of $1000. So, Windows laptops were still in their safe bubble selling their usual slow, outdated, and cheaply built hardware for the same price as the Neo.

“Now they actually have to deliver an experience that competes with the Neo. Maybe Microsoft will also reduce the bloatware and ads on Windows. Competition is good.”