Many are expecting Apple to unveil the next big iOS update at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next month, yet that could come with some bad news as an incredibly popular selection of iPhones might be left without official support.

There always comes a time in a gadget's lifespan when it stops receiving support or updates, and while that used to be at a point when you'd be looking for an upgrade anyway, the viability of smartphones long-term has definitely increased.

People might not be willing to upgrade as quickly as they once were, as both the amount of money needed to buy a new phone is often prohibitive and there might not even be enough justification to make the jump despite impressive releases coming out from major brands each year.

One of Apple's biggest new announcements could see millions of iPhone owners encouraged to make the jump, however, as a brand new iOS update likely signals the end of support for one of the most popular models.

When will the next iOS be announced?

As reported by Forbes, Apple is expected to take its regular place at WWDC 2026 on June 8, bringing with it the usual selection of exciting announcements that send shockwaves throughout the tech world.

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Apple is expected to announce iOS 27 for the first time at the WWDC 2026 keynote (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It might not match the excitement of a new phone reveal – which typically happens every September – but a refresh to Apple's iOS is something that will affect almost every active iPhone owner as there's usually a visual overhaul alongside a plethora of new features and quality of life tweaks.

With iOS 27 expected to be shown though it's also presumed that Apple will cut off support for the next oldest generation of smartphones in its lineup, and that could impact you going forward.

Which iPhones will lose support with iOS 27?

Nothing has been officially confirmed right now so everything remains purely conjecture, but analysts expect the iPhone 11 lineup to be the next set of devices losing support when iOS 27 launches. This will include the following phones:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2nd Generation

Analysts and experts predict that the iPhone 11 range will lose support following the release of iOS 27 (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

These devices were released back in September 2019 so they've had nearly seven years of support in total, but there are still a surprising number of people probably holding onto their trusty devices despite its age.

Only Apple will be able to tell quite how many iPhone 11s are still in active use, but the popularity of this 'budget' or 'backup' device means that it's estimated user base is probably still in the millions.

One post on the r/iPhone11 subreddit a few months ago saw many fans still pledge their support for the older device in 2026, yet they might need to have a change of heart following the release of iOS 27 as you won't get any of the new features or potentially vital cybersecurity updates.