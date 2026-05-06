Millions of Apple devices expected to get free update next week - but does yours make the list?

Apple users are expecting to receive a free update next week but not every device will make the cut.

The tech giant is launching its new iOS 26.5 in the next few days and millions of devices are set to receive an upgrade.

This comes after weeks of beta testing took place and while this isn’t a huge leap from the previous iOS update, users can expect to see some new features and improvements.

So, which devices will be eligible for the upgrade? A full list can be viewed below:

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Only certain iPhones will be eligible for the iOS upgrade (Tim Robberts/Getty Images)

Which iPhones are available for iOS 26.5 update?

iPhone SE (2nd & 3rd generation)

iPhone 11 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 16e

iPhone 17 series

iPhone Air

iPhone 17e

The new operating system will come with some new features, including end-to-end encryption for RCS (Rich Communication Services) in the Apple Messages app.

This is being added to improve users’ cybersecurity while using their devices.

Other new additions have left Apple fans less thrilled after the company revealed it would be introducing ads to the Apple Maps app.

Apple previously stated this would begin ‘this summer’, initially being introduced to devices in Canada and the US.

There will also be a ‘Suggested Places’ section on the app, with Apple explaining: “Ads on Maps will appear when users search in Maps, and can appear at the top of a user's search results based on relevance, as well as at the top of a new Suggested Places experience in Maps, which will display recommendations based on what's trending nearby, the user's recent searches, and more.”

Apple is launching its new iOS 26.5 in the next few days (Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

In other Apple news, the firm is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 later this year, and it is rumored to include ‘some of the biggest camera hardware upgrades in iPhone history’.

This comes after the news was reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who described it as ‘some of the biggest camera hardware upgrades’ that Apple has ever had.

According to Gurman, iPhone users can expect Visual Intelligence to be integrated within the camera app, making it ‘more prominent within the iPhone interface’.

It’s also rumored that the latest will be upgraded with a variable-aperture main camera, which will enable the physical aperture to change size, almost acting like a human pupil by adjusting the intake of light to improve the image quality.

The Bloomberg report went on to suggest that a Siri mode could become part of the new camera app, which is rumored to be an addition as part of iOS 27.