Apple users could be due a big payout after settling in a lawsuit over their AI.

Apple has been under mounting pressure over its artificial intelligence ambitions for some time. While Android rivals have moved quickly to integrate generative AI features into their devices, Apple has repeatedly fallen short of its own promises.

Now, the tech giant has agreed to pay a collective $250 million (£184 million) to resolve a lawsuit accusing it of misleading customers.

What is the Apple AI lawsuit about?

The lawsuit centred on Apple's marketing of its Apple Intelligence features, including an upcoming major enhancement to its Siri voice assistant.

Lawyers argued that Apple advertised AI capabilities that were not available at the time of launch, are still not available now, and may not materialise for two years or more.

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Lawyers argued that Apple advertised AI capabilities that were not available at the time of launch (Brandon Bell/Staff/Getty)

Apple also announced in January that it would partner with Google, using Gemini AI models and cloud technology to power its upgrade.

Reports suggested the update would arrive in February which it didn't. Google has since confirmed the upgrade is expected before the end of 2026, according to MacRumors.

"Apple promoted AI capabilities that did not exist at the time, do not exist now, and will not exist for two or more years, if ever, all while marketing them as the breakthrough innovation," lawyers wrote.

How did Apple respond to the lawsuit?

Apple did not admit any wrongdoing as part of the settlement, which was filed in California federal court. The company maintained that its Apple Intelligence rollout has included a wide range of features since launch.

"Since the launch of Apple Intelligence, we have introduced dozens of features across many languages that are integrated across Apple’s platforms, relevant to what users do every day, and built with privacy protections at every step," the company said in a statement. "These include Visual Intelligence, Live Translation, Writing Tools, Genmoji, Clean Up and many more."

The lawsuit affects the iPhone 16, iPhone 16E, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (Justin Sullivan/Staff/Getty)

However, the Silicon Valley company agreed to a deal that will resolve claims in a class-action lawsuit.

"We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do best, delivering the most innovative products and services to our users", an Apple spokeswoman said.

Who is eligible to claim from Apple?

If you live in the US and purchased an iPhone 16, iPhone 16E, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max between 10 June 2024 and 29 March 2025, you could be eligible to claim a share of the $250 million settlement pool.

Compensation starts at $25 per device, though that figure could rise to $95 depending on the total number of claims filed, Clarkson Law Firm, the legal team behind the class action lawsuit, noted.

How do you claim?

To submit a claim, eligible iPhone owners will need their device's serial number, Apple ID information, and the associated phone number.

According to International Business Times, Apple will begin sending email notifications to eligible buyers within 45 days of 5 May 2026. Once those notices are sent out, claim forms will be available on the official settlement website.

A final court hearing to approve the deal is scheduled for 17 June.