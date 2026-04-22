It feels like barely any time has passed since WWDC 2025, where Apple unveiled its divisive Liquid Glass iOS redesign and a raft of Apple Intelligence updates that left some fans wanting more.

But with just two months to go until WWDC 2026 kicks off this June, Apple is already dropping hints about what is coming next.

And if the reports are anything to go by, this could be the Siri update people have been waiting for.

What is Apple planning for iOS 27?

Ahead of the mega event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple's primary focus for its next generation of iPhones is improved battery life, performance and stability.

The tech giant is also reportedly testing tweaks to the home screen customisation experience in iOS 27, potentially including undo and redo options to make managing app and widget layouts smoother.

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As reported by MacRumors, iOS 27 could also likely support 5G satellite internet connectivity, although it could be limited to the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models. Meanwhile, other satellite features have been rumoured including the ability to send and receive photos when using Messages via satellite.

WWDC 26 is set to launch a major Siri overhaul (SOPA Images/Contributor/Getty)

Is Apple planning a major Siri overhaul in iOS 27?

Gurman pointed out that Apple's official WWDC 2026 poster, shared on X by Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak, contains what appears to be a subtle tease of a major Siri redesign.

The poster's glowing visual style and dark background could be a nod towards a completely new Siri interface currently being developed for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27. The effects are said to be even more apparent in the video version of the teaser and have been designed to reflect how the new Siri will look inside the Dynamic Island.

Once Siri is triggered, the Dynamic Island will expand with a glowing cursor and 'Search or Ask' prompt, as hinted by the glowing visuals on the poster.





What could the new Siri look like in iOS 17?

The upcoming software update might be the biggest we've seen for Apple's AI assistant. According to Gurman, Apple is planning to transform Siri into a far more capable AI assistant with a chatbot-style interface.

Specifically, Siri is reportedly set to get a standalone app in iOS 27 with the ability to handle multiple commands simultaneously. The app will also enable deeper integration with personal data, on-screen content and third-party AI agents.

While there's still plenty of time for change and delays before the unveiling, it’s looking 'likely to remain largely intact,’ mainly because Apple has already begun marketing it, Gurman explained.

All will become clear when WWDC 2026 opens on 8 June 2026.