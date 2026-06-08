Apple is sick of being threatened with potential lawsuits, as a series of new child safety features ensures the tech giant is future-proofing itself from future legal problems. With bans on websites like Pornhub, the question of what younger people view online is still a hot topic.

There have been increased calls for the likes of Apple to clamp down on things at a device level, and now, it's doing just that.

Rolling out upgraded Child & Safety features, accounts can now be customized with Memojis as parents keep a watchful eye on what they're up to.

More than just limiting screen time, parents can block what children see and who they talk to. The basic idea is that these child accounts will let a younger generation access the Apple infrastructure, but means the company should be protected from lawsuits.

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Tim Cook received a standing ovation at his final WWDC event (Bloomberg / Contributor)

Apple has also launched a dedicated website for parents who want to know more, ensuring that guardians are kept in the loop.

Alongside the new Liquid Glass overhaul, it looks like WWDC 2026 continues to announce some controversial changes.

There's been a mixed response online, with one critic stating: "Apple is introducing child accounts on its platforms basically it’s going to nerf content that’s not age appropriate but also meta’s apps in countries those services have not been banned for underage kids."

More WWDC updates to come