Apple appears to be preparing the power power to completely shut down your device if you miss any payments, with people discovering code within the iOS 27 beta that suggests the presence of a new 'restricted mode'.

iPhones are expensive enough as it is, and they've only grown in price thanks to hardware scarcity caused by overwhelming AI demand, with many tech experts fearing that the era of the 'budget phone' is near its end.

As a result, many people simply cannot afford to buy a new phone outright and therefore turn either to fixed-term contracts or a finance plan with Apple itself — which the tech giant has both streamlined and made more flexible with recent changes.

That doesn't come without its downsides, however, as missing a payment through the new Apple Upgrade leasing program – which has been backed by Klarna – could leave you without access to your device completely in a frightening reminder that you don't actually own your gadgets.

What would 'restricted mode' be in an iPhone?

As reported by 9to5Mac, code found within the iOS 27 beta details a broader system for managing phones which are currently under a finance agreement through Apple Upgrade, with access taken away if you are not in good standing with your payments.

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This appears to limit access to all apps and features on your phone outside just a handful of 'essential' services, so while it doesn't completely brick your device and render it useless, you aren't getting anywhere near the functionality that you're paying for.

Entering restricted mode only gives you access to a handful of apps, with the rest of your device locked off (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Right now, only the following apps are fully accessible when your iPhone is placed into restricted mode, although there appear to be some additional exceptions:

Accessibility Reader

App Store

Health

Magnifier

Phone

Clock

Settings

Wallet

Passwords

Restricted Mode interface

The additional exceptions appear to include certain apps which can send 'critical alerts' like Messages or medication/safety apps, although it's likely that you won't be given full access to these when placed into restricted mode.

As you can see you will still be able to access things like your payment cards through your Apple Wallet – and it could prove to be vital when going to vote in the future – alongside access to phone calls and alarms for essential daily functions.

When does restricted mode trigger?

While it appears almost guaranteed that restricted mode will trigger when entering a state of 'bad standing' with your finance agreement, it's unclear how many payments you would need to miss for this to be reached.

Reporting from 9to5Mac appears to suggest that it depends on the policies of each specific financing provider, with some perhaps cutting off access with a single missed payment whereas others might be a little more lenient.

There appears to be no set number of payments you need to miss for your phone to trigger restricted mode (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

It seems like the only way to get out of restricted mode is to simply pay your outstanding bill and get back into good standing with your finance agreement, which could come with additional costs and fees depending on how late the payment arrives.

Ultimately, however, it emerges to some as a rather dystopian move that further cements how the unaffordability of modern technology is often balanced against the growing necessity of having access to those very same gadgets, and we've seen it reflected in far more than just iPhones in recent years.