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iOS 27 Public Beta arriving this week but Apple users are urged to not make this mistake
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iOS 27 Public Beta arriving this week but Apple users are urged to not make this mistake

This could end up 'ruining' your phone

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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Featured Image Credit: Cheng Xin / Contributor / Getty
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iPhone