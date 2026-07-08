A YouTuber who is being sued by Apple over the leaking of top-secret information has broken his silence with an unusual defense.

Jon Prosser and Michael Ramacciotti were initially sued by the tech giant back in July 2025, where it was claimed that the pair had a ‘coordinated scheme to break into an Apple development iPhone (belonging to Apple software engineer EthanLipnik), steal Apple’s trade secrets, and profit from the theft’.

In videos published last year, Prosser discussed a rumored iOS 19 which would have features similar to Liquid Glass.

Later, Apple announced its new operating system upgrade under a new naming system, iOS 26.

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Afterwards, the tech firm fired Lipnik and filed the lawsuit against Prosser and Ramacciotti.

The lawsuit surrounds videos published last year about the then rumored iOS 19 (Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Now, court documents obtained by MacRumors have shed more light on the case, including Prosser’s unusual defense against the proceedings.

In the documents, Prosser's attorney stated: “With regard to the allegations of Paragraph 1 of Apple’s Complaint,Prosser denies that he planned or participated in any conspiracy or coordinated scheme with Prosser Michael Ramacciotti (“Ramacciotti”) for the purpose of injuring Apple. Any payments by Prosser were after the fact of the alleged theft by the former Apple employee, Michael Ramacciotti, and he did not agree to anything in advance of the communications and actions of others.

“As to the remainder of this paragraph, Prosser lacks information sufficient to form a belief as to the truth or falsity of the allegations of this paragraph, and on that basis, denies the allegations.”

Bizarrely, there appears to be a number of typos and spelling mistakes in the response, including the claim that Prosser has ‘not knowledge’ of whether or not iOS 19 was unreleased.

YouTuber Jon Prosser was sued by Apple in July 2025 (YouTube/@FrontPageTech)

Further in the court filing from Prosser’s attorney, it reads: “With regard to the allegations of Paragraph 17 of Apple’s Complaint, Admit in part, deny in part. Prosser admits that he has hosted the YouTube channel “Front Page Tech” since 2013.

Prosser denies he lives in Derrick City, Pennsylvania, that he conspired with a California resident to access, view and acquire information related to the Apple’s Development iPhone in Mr. Lipnik’s apartment in Santa Clara, California. Prosser further denies that his actions were intentional and expressly aimed at California, and that Apple was harmed in California.”

At the time of writing this, there is no trial date or merits hearing scheduled for this case and it is currently pending in the US District Court for the Northern District of California before Judge James Donato. Prosser has requested for the case to have a jury trial.