Apple's Messages app is packed with features that most users never touch, but a few simple tweaks can make a real difference, whether you want to cut down on spam, free up storage, or tighten your privacy.

According to ZDNet, here are 15 ways to get more out of Messages with iOS 26.

1. Save messages to iCloud and manage device forwarding

Keeping messages backed up to iCloud syncs your conversations across all your Apple devices, making the upgrade to a new iPhone far less painful.

Open Settings > Name > iCloud > See All > Messages in iCloud, then turn on 'Use on this iPhone.'

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While you're at it, it's worth deciding which Apple devices you actually want to receive your messages, for instance, if you want to keep your work chat separate from your personal iPad.

Open Settings > Apps > Messages > Text Message Forwarding and toggle each device on or off.

2. Change message history

By default, the Messages app automatically clears older chats to save storage space. But, if you'd rather hold onto some memorable conversations, open Settings > Apps > Messages > Keep Messages, then choose 30 Days, 1 Year, or Forever.

Advanced Data Protection end-to-end encrypts your iCloud data in Messages (NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty)

3. Protect your backups

Advanced Data Protection end-to-end encrypts your iCloud data, including Messages backups, meaning only your trusted devices can access them.

To turn it on, open Settings > Name > iCloud > Advanced Data Protection, then follow the setup steps to enable it.

4. Set 'Send and Receive' to one number

To avoid your Apple ID email address appearing in text threads, open Settings > Apps > Messages > Send and Receive, select your phone number as the default, and uncheck any other options.

5. Turn off read receipts

Read receipts can create pressure to reply to people instantly. To turn them off entirely, open Settings > Apps > Messages and disable Send Read Receipts.

You can also manage them by contact by opening the chosen person's chat, tapping their name, and toggling read receipts for that conversation only.

6. Filter unknown senders and spam texts

There's nothing worse than having spam messages clumped in with your regular messages. To keep them separate, go to Messages > Filters > Manage Filtering > turn on Screen Unknown Senders. Unknown and spam messages will then appear in separate lists rather than cluttering your main message inbox.

7. Enable RCS messaging

RCS (Rich Communication Services) allows users to send higher-quality images and video between iOS and Android devices, in the same way iPhones can with each other. It also includes read receipts and typing indicators.

To switch it on, open Settings > Apps > Messages > RCS Messaging and toggle it on.

You can turn off 'read receipts' to avoid the pressure of replying to people instantly (Studio4/Getty)

8. Disable 'Retry as Text Message'

Standard SMS messages aren't end-to-end encrypted, making them less secure than iMessage. To stop failed messages from automatically resending as SMS, open Settings > Apps > Messages, then turn off 'Retry as Text Message.'

9. Stop audio messages from expiring

Audio messages delete themselves automatically by default, which is fine until someone leaves you a voice note you want to keep.

To hold onto them, open Settings > Apps > Messages > Audio Messages > Expire, then select Never. If you prefer they disappear after listening, choose After 2 Minutes.

10. Check 'Sensitive Content Warnings'

iOS 26 introduced a feature that blurs unsolicited explicit images with a warning. Recipients can view, report, or block the sender.

If it's not already enabled by default, or you want to protect younger users on your device, head to Settings > Apps > Messages > Sensitive Content Warning to switch it on.

11. Customise your name and photo

To control who sees your name and photo in Messages, open Settings > Apps > Messages and turn on Share Name and Photo. From there, you can choose your display image and set it to show only to contacts.

To control who sees your name and photo in Messages, turn on Share Name and Photo (Thitima Uthaiburom/Getty)

12. Disable AI Summaries

Apple Intelligence adds AI summaries beneath messages, which can be useful in busy Slack channels, but they're not something most people need popping up in every conversation.

To disable them, open Settings > Apps > Messages, then turn off Summarise Messages.

13. Turn on mentions

Like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, Apple Messages can notify you when your name is mentioned in a conversation. But sometimes you can miss it, especially if the chat is muted.

Open Settings > Apps > Messages and turn on Notify Me, and you'll get a notification whenever your name is mentioned.

14. Add conversation backgrounds

If you want to give a group chat a bit more personality, or set the mood ahead of travel plans with friends, conversation backgrounds are worth trying.

Open Messages, select a chat, tap the contact or group name, then tap Backgrounds and choose from dynamic designs, colours, photos, or an Image Playground creation.

15. Enable Contact Key Verification

If you ever want to be completely sure you're talking to who you think you are, and not an impersonator or compromised account, this one is worth switching on.

Open Settings > Name > Contact Key Verification, turn on Verification in iMessage, then enable it individually for each contact's card.