Apple is introducing some major changes to the iPhone and iPad controls which have left some users less than impressed.

The upcoming iOS 27 was first announced by the tech giant last month and is expected to officially drop later in the year.

Of course, the update will include big upgrades to Apple devices, including an expansion of Siri’s AI capabilities.

However, there is one change being made to the longtime controls of the iPhone and iPad which some users have described as being ‘absolutely awful’.

iOS 27 is changing the way iPhone and iPad controls work

So, what is actually changing? According to a report by 9to5Mac, the latest operating system update will change how users access the Notification Center, which is a place for people to find alerts from various apps, always showcased in chronological order.

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Siri AI will be taking over a major feature of the iPhone screen (Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Instead of the usual method of swiping down from the top of the screen, when Siri AI is enabled, it will take over this action.

This means that it will now be accessed separately in the top-left corner.

This change has led many people to take to social media to share their own reactions to the news, with one user writing on Reddit: “They want to put Siri, something I almost never use because it’s useless, where I usually swipe to get my notifications? Something I use constantly… Siri already has a button to activate it. Why are they making it more annoying to use my device?”

Another said: “It’s absolutely awful on iPad. Don’t know what they were thinking minimizing the Notification Center to a tiny corner of the screen. It’s not as bad on iPhone but still mildly annoying.”

Apple's iOS 27 is introducing major changes to the iPhone and iPad controls (Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A third person commented: “It’s particularly stupid given there are already so many ways to invoke Siri, meanwhile there is only one (two if you count locking and then immediately waking the device back up) to invoke Notification Center… also no longer being able to triple tap the home bar to type to Siri kind of sucks as well.

“The home bar tap was much more intuitive as you’re already interacting with the space where the keyboard would then appear. I like the new Siri Ai, I hate the entirely unneeded changes involved in invoking it.”

And a fourth added: “Goddamn changes nobody asked for. Apple design was popular for the same reason VW interiors are - simplicity, minimalism, and homogeneity of the design throughout the world. Don’t tinker with what’s not broken!”