When Apple's iOS 27 will be released as millions of iPhone users set to get huge free upgrade

Big things are coming for Apple fans.

It's been a headline-heavy month for Apple as the company deals with the fallout from a $250 million payout over claims it misled users about its AI-powered Siri, while simultaneously hyping the release of iOS 27.

As part of the latest software update, the WWDC keynote confirmed that Siri 2.0 is finally underway, although EU users may have a longer wait due to an EU legislative dispute.

Through all of that, the iOS 27 release timeline is now taking shape, with confirmed dates for its rollout.

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Millions of iPhone users prepare for the rollout of iOS 27 (Cheng Xin/Contributor/Getty)

Can you download iOS 27 right now?

While the developer beta is available to download as of this week, in its typical fashion, Apple usually hold off public access until September time.

As with any early beta, it is strongly advised to install it on a secondary device rather than your primary phone, as it will likely contain bugs and missing features at this stage.

When can you access the new Siri AI in iOS 27?

The new Siri AI is one of the most significant changes coming to iOS 27, but access is being carefully managed.

For now, it is available only to developers, and even then only through a waitlist. To join, go to Settings, then Siri, and select the option to join the New Siri waiting list. Once confirmed, you will be notified when it becomes available for your device.

When is the iOS 27 public beta coming?

In line with its usual schedule, Apple has confirmed the public beta will arrive in July.

The full public release date is unlikely to be confirmed until Apple unveils the new iPhone lineup in September (Oscar Wong/Getty)

Typically, the public beta follows shortly after the third developer beta lands in mid-July, with that build forming the basis of the first public release.

Last year's iOS 26 public beta arrived slightly later, aligning more closely with the fourth developer beta. Either way, July is the window to watch for anyone who wants early beta access.

When will iOS 27 be available for everyone?

The full public release date is unlikely to be confirmed until Apple unveils the new iPhone lineup in September.

Based on Apple's historical pattern, the Release Candidate typically lands on or around the day of the September keynote. That event has not yet been officially announced, but the most likely date is 9 September.

If the keynote does take place then as anticipated, the general release of iOS 27 is expected to follow on or around 14 September.