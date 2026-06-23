Fresh leaks about the mythical 'iPhone Fold' have us again checking our bank balances and groaning out loud, with the tech giant's long-awaited debut in the folding phone market poised to cost us an arm and a leg.

Much like we heard plenty about GTA 6 before Rockstar Games finally confirmed it was in active development back in 2022, news of a folding iPhone has been doing the rounds for what feels like an eternity.

Said to be officially called the iPhone Ultra, we stupidly anticipated that outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook would reveal it as a last-minute treat at this year's WWDC, but yet again, we were left disappointed. Although Apple stocks took a beating in the aftermath of WWDC, one way to boost the company's $4.36 trillion market cap would be to reveal the iPhone Ultra as part of this year's iPhone lineup.

Apple could release $2,500 folding iPhone

The iPhone Ultra is tipped to be far more premium than the iPhone 17 Pro Max (Apple)

We've already heard whispers that only the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will release in 2026, leaving the majority of us waiting until the start of next year to pick up a more affordable model.

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As part of this, could we also see the iPhone Ultra launch as another premium offering in 2026?

All eyes are on September for Apple's expected iPhone 18 announcement, and after disappointment following the iPhone Air, the main lineup could be bolstered by the success of the iPhone Ultra.

MacRumors has given us an update on which devices Apple is releasing in 2026, with the iPhone Ultra still listed for September. This comes after some uncertainty on whether it would release this year or we'd be hit with a delay.

In the guide, MacRumors reminds us that this will be Apple's first folding iPhone. The Samsung Galaxy Fold first released in 2019, so it's taken Apple quite a while to catch up to its rival.

The outlet claims the iPhone Ultra will have a 5.3-inch external display that unfolds into a 7.6-inch internal one.

As we've seen from leaked dummy models, there will be a book-style fold instead of a clamshell, leading to a design similar to an iPad Mini when open.

More than this, the iPhone Fold could give the iPhone Air a run for its money and be a razor-thin 4.5mm when open.

We previously mentioned this will likely lead to a Touch ID workaround, while the new A20 chip will power the device.

As for the all-important price, MacRumors warns it could cost as much as $2,500.

What about an iPhone Ultra delay?

Apple could give Galaxy's lineup of folding phones a run for their money (Samsung)

We need to take all of the above with a pinch of salt until Apple makes an official announcement, but remember that there was recent speculation about the release of the iPhone Ultra. Alongside reports that durability issues with the hinge mechanism could lead to a delay, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested it wouldn't ship at the same time as the iPhone 18 in a March Q&A, also backed up by Barclays analyst Tim Long penciling December in his diary.

While it's true that Apple has done staggered releases before, we'd still expect the Ultra to be revealed in the September announcement. We hopefully won't have to worry, as over on Weibo, Fixed Focus Digital said rumors of delays are 'false', with the idea of the iPhone Ultra being pushed until 2027 being 'far-fetched'.

Giving us even more hope, a report from China Securities Journal (via DigiTimes) says supply-chain sources are working toward a fall 2026 release and the world's first folding iPhone will be revealed in September.

While we're sure there will be plenty of tech fans willing to sell their grandmas to get their hands on the first folding iPhone, let's hope the wait has been worth it for Apple, and we don't have another Apple Pippin on our hands.