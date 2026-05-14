Rumors have been swirling about Apple's next major iPhone release, yet the foldable device – now commonly referred to as the 'iPhone Ultra' – might just launch without three key features despite being at least $1,999.

While the iPhone 17 lineup was arguably Apple's best launch in a very long time, bringing Pro features to the base model in a major shift for the tech giant, the attention of most power users has been fixed on the prospect of a foldable device in the near future.

The smartphone world has been releasing modern foldable devices for nearly a decade now with major players like Samsung and Google offering their own concepts, yet Apple has yet to enter the game.

As reported by the Independent, that will almost definitely change come September, however, as reports from numerous industry insiders and experts have indicated that Apple is set to reveal the new iPhone Ultra in a move that could shake up the tech world.

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Rumors have indicated that Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone Ultra could be missing three key features (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

People have been aware of a potential foldable iPhone for over five years now, with Mark Gurman's Bloomberg report all the way back in January 2021 revealing that Apple had started work on the device.

All signs point towards the device being revealed as the iPhone Ultra this fall though, yet its hefty price tag doesn't mean that it's got everything under the hood.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that a number of key features would be missing from the iPhone Ultra when it launches, with major changes expected within the device's biometrics and camera options.

Fingerprint scanners were completely abandoned with the release of the iPhone 15, yet the iPhone Ultra not only sees their return but also completely removes the option for Face ID altogether in what could prove to be a shock for existing users.

Kuo indicates that this is due to the thickness of the iPhone Ultra alongside internal space constraints that come as a consequence of the book-style folding design, so it'll definitely take some getting used to.

The iPhone Ultra will reportedly only have two camera lenses, removing the telephoto option that has been present in the Pro lineup (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Additionally, Kuo's report speculates that the camera options in the iPhone Ultra represent a downgrade compared to the lower-tier iPhone Pro devices, as it will only offer a dual-lens setup and forego any form of telephoto lens.

Pair this with a price tag that looks to start at $1,999 and could stretch as high as $2,500, more fans than previously thought might be second-guessing their decision to go all in with the foldable.

Alongside these two major omissions, another leaker on Chinese social media Weibo, as per the International Business Times, has suggested that there won't be any physical SIM slot within the iPhone Ultra, leaving only the option for eSIM connectivity.