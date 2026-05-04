The anticipated iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch ‘some of the biggest camera hardware upgrades in iPhone history’.

Each year in September, Apple usually holds an event to launch its latest model of the iPhone, with the iPhone 17, Pro and Pro Max unveiled in September 2025.

Since then, experts have been predicting what the tech giant will come up with next, with many people speculating on whether the rumored foldable iPhone will finally hit the shelves.

Now, it seems that the upcoming iPhone 18 could be packed with some of the biggest upgrades in its camera in the device’s history.

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This comes after the news was reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who described it as ‘some of the biggest camera hardware upgrades’ that Apple has ever had.

The latest iPhone model could be announced in September (Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

What kind of camera could the iPhone 18 have?

So, what exactly does that entail? Well, according to Gurman, iPhone users can expect Visual Intelligence to be integrated within the camera app, making it ‘more prominent within the iPhone interface’.

It’s also rumored that the latest will be upgraded with a variable-aperture main camera, which will enable the physical aperture to change size, almost acting like a human pupil by adjusting the intake of light to improve the image quality.

The Bloomberg report went on to suggest that a Siri mode could become part of the new camera app, which is rumored to be an addition as part of iOS 27.

This comes after Apple CEO Tim Cook was reported as saying: “We look forward to bringing a more personalized Siri to users coming this year.”

The iPhone is expected to launch huge camera upgrades (Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty)

It seems the firm will continue to integrate more of its Apple Intelligence technology into future devices as there are further pushes from the tech industry to make advancements in its AI tech.

According to Apple, Apple Intelligence has the ability to simplify ‘your everyday communication and helps you stay focused’.

It comes with features such as Live Translation to help users to communicate across multiple languages.

Apple continued: “Strike just the right tone with Writing Tools. And minimise distractions with prioritised notifications.”

Speaking about Siri, the company added: “Siri can assist you in everyday moments to get tasks done. You can speak or type to Siri whenever you need it. It can help you learn something new about your Apple products, and can tap into ChatGPT’s broad world knowledge when appropriate. Plus, Apple Intelligence comes to the Shortcuts app to accelerate your workflows.”