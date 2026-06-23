Why there might be no 'affordable' new iPhone to buy this September

There may be no 'affordable' new iPhone to buy this September according to new reports from Apple insiders.

Last month, Apple's WWDC officially kicked off the launch cycle for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, with expected upgrades across major apps and functions.

Apple fans might also be thrilled to know that the first foldable iPhone and a touchscreen MacBook could also be arriving on shelves this September, meaning there'll be plenty of choice if you're looking for an upgrade.

That said, for anyone hoping to grab a somewhat affordable new iPhone this year, the news isn't so positive.

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WWDC announced a series of new iPhone models to roll out in September (JOSH EDELSON/Contributor/Getty)

The Price Surge & The Split-Launch Strategy

As he steps down, Tim Cook has already warned of 'unavoidable' price increases, and Morgan Stanley has suggested smartphone prices in the US could rise by as much as 15 percent before the end of 2026.

Furthermore, unlike Apple's usual tradition of unveiling the full iPhone lineup at once, the tech giant is reportedly planning to split its launches across two separate windows.

According to MacRumors, only the premium models are expected to arrive this September, along with the long-rumoured foldable iPhone, while the standard iPhone 18 is being pushed back to spring 2027.

The clearest indication of this came from Largan Precision, one of Apple's primary suppliers of iPhone camera lenses. During its annual shareholders' meeting, chairman Lin En-ping revealed that a major US customer had postponed the launch of a new model to the first quarter of 2027.

While he stopped short of naming Apple directly, it's likely he was referring to the next iPhone, given Largan's position as Apple's key lens supplier.





Expected Launch Window Confirmed Device Lineup Key Hardware Feature Estimated Entry Price September 2026 iPhone 18 Pro / 18 Pro Max Next-Gen TSMC 2nm A20 Pro Silicon $1,399+ September 2026 First-Gen 'iPhone Fold' Ultra-Premium Foldable Display $2,000+ Spring 2027 Standard iPhone 18 / 18e / Air High-efficiency standard configurations Traditional baseline pricing





Anyone looking for the standard iPhone 18 might have to wait until next year (Cheng Xin/Contributor/Getty)

Deconstructing Apple’s Massive 6-Model Lineup

The separate launches also make sense as Apple has the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, the foldable, the standard iPhone 18, a new iPhone 18e, and a second-generation iPhone Air ready to roll out.

Staggering the launches helps manage production while keeping consumer interest alive throughout the year. It also gives the premium devices the spotlight during the critical holiday shopping season before the more affordable options follow in early 2027.

But for customers looking to upgrade, it means choosing from Apple's most expensive options.

For one, the foldable iPhone is expected to start at around $2,000, putting it in direct competition with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. Meanwhile, Apple could set the starting price of the iPhone 18 Pro at $1,399 or even higher, the Wall Street Journal reported.

For those happy to spend extra for the iPhone 18 Pro, Apple promises it to be one of the company's most ambitious upgrades in years. The headline addition is a new A20 Pro chip built on TSMC's 2-nanometre manufacturing process, expected to deliver huge improvements in performance, battery efficiency and AI processing.

Regarding the Dynamic Island, Apple is reportedly working on a narrower design, with rumours suggesting the Face ID components will be moved below the display. A variable-aperture camera system is also in the works, which could attract professional camera users and would be the first major upgrade in smartphone cameras we've seen.