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Why there might be no 'affordable' new iPhone to buy this September
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Why there might be no 'affordable' new iPhone to buy this September

Some buyers might have to wait until next year

Rebekah Jordan

Rebekah Jordan

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Featured Image Credit: Justin Sullivan / Staff via Getty
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