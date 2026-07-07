Every new iOS update brings at least one feature that'll improve your experience using an iPhone – even if it's just a security fix – but the latest beta version has arrived with what could be the 'coolest feature' available according to some Apple fans.

The feature itself is an extension of the wallpaper overhaul that arrived with iOS 26 alongside the comparatively unpopular implementation of Liquid Glass, as this now lets you see a cutout of your existing lock screen image when you swipe down to view notifications.

Right now swiping down from the top when your iPhone is unlocked simply converts the screen into what you would see when it's locked, unblurring the home screen background and showing you the Notification Center, the time, and any widgets you have placed.

Apple drops new lockscreen feature for iOS 27 Beta 3

With the new change, however, it adapts your wallpaper to show some elements while preserving the information that you're swiping over, creating a double transparent layer that can look great with certain wallpapers if the image is positioned correctly.

You might want to think about changing your wallpaper to suit this cool new feature (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Advert

"I just discovered the coolest feature on iOS 27 Beta 3," wrote Noah Cat on X, sharing a video that shows it off in all its glory.

"Now, when you swipe down on the notification panel, it creates a cutout for the wallpaper which looks SO cool," the user added. Some have even noted that it works with animated wallpapers too, creating an unexpected and impressive effect.





i just discovered the coolest feature on iOS 27 Beta 3



now, when you swipe down on the notification panel, it creates a cutout for the wallpaper which looks SO cool



left: Beta 2

right: Beta 3 pic.twitter.com/PVxtyzq8rl — Noah Cat (@Cartidise) July 6, 2026

It's unclear exactly how this would work with images that aren't positioned with a subject towards the bottom, or ones that don't have a clear subject to 'cut out' per se, but it's definitely something that you'll want to experiment with and perhaps even tweak your selected image to suit.

Some people definitely aren't going to like it as it serves as another extension of the Liquid Glass aesthetic and can be difficult or messy to read in some situations, but hopefully it's an optional addition that can be turned on and off freely.

When will this feature be available?

Considering it's part of the iOS 27 beta it's unlikely that iPhone owners will be able to take advantage of it until at least September, as that's when Apple usually drops its yearly operating system refresh.

It won't be available for all iPhones that can currently use iOS 26, as Apple is expected to cut off another generation of smartphones from compatibility after years of support, but anyone with a more recent device should be able to take advantage of it.

This new feature likely won't be available until iOS 27 releases, which is expected to happen in September (Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

One thing to consider also is that this hasn't necessarily been implemented as an announced change, leading some to speculate that it could be a bug that Apple didn't intend to release.

We won't know for sure until iOS 27 officially releases – or at least until the next beta version – and many will have their fingers crossed that it's real.