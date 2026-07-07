With many eager Apple fans counting down the days to September's new iPhone launch, it's hoped Apple will address one of its biggest tech issues.

It's a sore subject for a lot of users. Social media has been flooded with buyers expressing 'regret' over the iPhone Air's underwhelming battery life.

At the same time, YouTubers have put recent iPhone 17 models through head-to-head tests that haven't always flattered Apple.

But fresh leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max, alongside its improved camera capabilities, could make some major progress on that front.

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The iPhone 17 Pro Max manages 3,988 mAh while Androids are hitting 10,000 mAh (Annice Lyn/Contributor/Getty)

The figures come from Ice Universe, a popular leaker with a strong track record on Apple hardware. According to the tipster, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will ship with a 5,567 mAh battery on the eSIM model and 5,391 mAh on the non-eSIM variant.

On paper, those numbers look underwhelming next to even some mid-range Android phones, but Ice Universe argues that capacity alone does not tell the full story.

On X, Ice Universe posted: "The iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a 5567mAh battery, which is already an impressive number by itself.

The leaker noted that when the efficiency of the new A20 Pro chip, improvements to the phone's thermal design, and iOS's background management are all factored in, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could realistically match the real-world battery life of Android flagships running 7,000 mAh cells.

Apple is still relatively lagging behind when it comes to battery technology. The tech giant still uses lithium-ion cells, while Chinese manufacturers including Honor and OnePlus have moved to silicon-carbon technology, which holds more charge without adding thickness.





The iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a 5567mAh battery, which is already an impressive number by itself.



If we also take into account the expected efficiency improvement of the A20 Pro, the sustained performance gains from the new thermal design, and iOS’s excellent system… — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) July 4, 2026

This is likely why some Android phones under 8mm thin are now hitting 10,000 mAh, while the 8.7mm iPhone 17 Pro manages only 3,988 mAh. Until Apple makes the same switch, it will keep playing catch-up on raw capacity.

Meanwhile, for anyone already eyeing an upgrade, the price may give them pause. Rumours around iPhone 18 Pro pricing have been moving in an uncomfortable direction, with Apple CEO Tim Cook already warning of 'unavoidable' price hikes later this year. Some estimates put the increase at around $50, while others suggest it could be as high as $300.

The AI boom is adding further pressure, driving up demand for the memory and storage components used in major tech products, which will likely pass on higher costs to consumers.