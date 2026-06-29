Apple users are expressing 'regret' after buying the iPhone Air, with some claiming it needs to be charged 'every six hours'.

Apple fans have plenty to look forward to later this year, with iOS 27 and the iPhone 18 expected to land in September. But for another high-end product, customers have been experiencing buyer's remorse.

Despite the iPhone Air being billed as Apple's 'most durable' device with a polished titanium frame, the specs aren't all they're cracked up to be.

To achieve the smartphone's wafer-thin design, Apple made some engineering choices. A camera plate on the rear houses the 48-megapixel main camera, an 18-megapixel front-facing camera, the TrueDepth Face ID system, an Apple silicon chip, and a speaker, all in one compact module, MacRumors reported. The camera also integrates AI to adjust the field of view for wide-angled shots.

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Many users 'regret' buying the iPhone Air (NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty)

The USB-C port uses 3D-printed components, which Apple says are stronger and more material-efficient than traditional parts. However, the caveat on the thinner look is the poorer battery performance.

The smartphone has received so much backlash that Apple was forced to cut production of the iPhone Air, with some experts claiming it's 'destroying a whole industry'.

Now, after an iPhone user shared their 'regret' of purchasing the device, others swooped in on the thread to share their disappointment.

"I regret buying the iphone air," a user shared on X. "I have to charge it every 6 hours," before adding in the comments section: "I continue to fall for the apple consumer trap".

One Apple fan agreed and called it the 'worst purchase of their life' while another noted how 'bad' the camera was.

I regret buying the iphone air



I have to charge it every 6 hours pic.twitter.com/YubJ5GB82i — sara (@defidarling) June 28, 2026





A third user replied: "I almost ended up buying the iPhone Air but after hearing the battery doesn’t last long, I bought the Pro Max instead".

According to MacRumors, the iPhone Air does carry a lower battery capacity than the rest of the iPhone 17 range. Apple promised up to 27 hours of use, but for some owners, the reality has fallen well short of that, with the phone struggling to last even a quarter of a day.

To an extent, Apple offered a solution to shorter battery life by designing a $99 MagSafe battery pack specifically for the iPhone Air that can extend total battery life to 40 hours.

The newly introduced Adaptive Power mode in iOS 26 also aims to help, conserving battery in the background when the phone detects it is needed.