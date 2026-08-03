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Why it’s almost impossible to buy a MacBook Air right now from Apple
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Why it’s almost impossible to buy a MacBook Air right now from Apple

The Apple product is facing weeks-long delays

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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