iOS 27 just added 3 essential iPhone features you didn't know you needed

With the highly anticipated iOS 27 expected to drop later this year, there are three new essential iPhone features you probably didn’t know you needed.

The iOS upgrade for Apple is set to launch this fall and comes with plenty of new additions for iPhone fans, but there are three in particular which could become fan favorites.

The first up is the tech giant’s revamped Photos and Mail apps, which are receiving a huge overhaul ahead of the iOS drop.

This includes iPhone’s Spotlight feature becoming fully integrated with Siri and can be used within Photos and Mail to improve searches.

Apple users are getting an automatic proofreader

Another new feature expected with iOS 27 is the operating system’s new automatic proofreader, upgrading the phone’s spellchecker to more sophisticated assistance.

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iOS 27 is expected to drop later this year (Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

This will be achieved with a new tool within the phone to check the user’s grammar as well as the Apple spellchecker now being powered by AI.

Speaking of artificial intelligence, Apple devices are becoming more integrated with the technology than ever before using the firm’s own AI system - Apple Intelligence.

And a new feature related to AI could become the company’s most popular addition yet.

This feature is Siri AI, with the virtual assistant getting an entire overhaul to become an intelligent agent.

Siri AI is coming to the iPhone

According to the tech giant, the new version of Siri will be a ‘profoundly more capable and conversational assistant with personal context understanding, broad world knowledge, and onscreen awareness’.

On the website, Apple explains: “Siri AI can help users find what they need in the moment, from answering questions from the web on virtually any topic, to surfacing relevant information from a user’s personal messages, emails, photos, and more.

Apple devices will be more integrated with AI than ever before (Apple)

“Siri AI also includes a dedicated app for users to revisit conversations across their products, an expanded Visual Intelligence experience, and integrated tools for writing.

“With a bold new architecture uniquely designed to protect users’ privacy, Siri AI leverages the next generation of Apple Intelligence to bring state-of-the-art understanding and reasoning, along with powerful system-wide capabilities, to Apple’s operating systems. These features are available for developer testing starting today, and will be available as a beta to users later this year.”

Craig Federighi, who is Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, adds: “With access to broad world knowledge for up-to-date answers on virtually any topic, along with onscreen awareness and personal context understanding, Siri AI can help users take action across apps more naturally than ever.”