Users have taken to the internet to share their thoughts on a new Apple App Store advertisement, with some claiming that it could be a ‘lawsuit waiting to happen’.

The new commercial depicts the app store’s logo as a swimming pool, with various characters representing the different apps available to download as pool-goers.

This includes the likes of the Hulk, Mr Monopoly and even Spongebob Squarepants and his pal Patrick, as well as Snapchat and YouTube floaties.

Posting the video on to social media, Apple stated: “The App Store is open all summer. Stay entertained with apps and games we think you’ll love.”

Advert

However, one user shared concern over the clip by taking to X, formerly Twitter, to write: “This ad feels like a lawsuit waiting to happen.”

The commercial is part of Apple's Open All Summer campaign for the App Store (Apple)

This prompts others to take to the comment section to share their own reactions, with one person saying: “If it wasn’t Apple it would’ve been an instant law suit. Every single lawyer in a 1000000 mile radius would be ON that case ASAP.”

Another wrote: “I’m sure they would’ve thought this through. Then again, if any of these companies decided to sue and Apple just takes the games off the AppStore, that might be worse.”

A third user commented: “theres probably some statement in the app store policies that allow them to use any character you upload to the app store in marketing material, thats why characters show up on the app store ui, they can use them.”

And a fourth added: “Are you intentionally being obtuse? Apple, the $4.89T company can afford to license all these characters in this ad.”





However, despite concerns, the original poster did point out that in all likelihood, Apple probably reached out to the developers of the ads included to ask if they wanted to take part in the campaign.

The commercial is part of the company’s Open All Summer campaign for the App Store which promotes entertainment apps during vacation time.

In a promo for the App Store, the site reads: “Sun’s out, fun’s out: It’s time to unwind, whether you’re sweating it out at home or taking it to a faraway place. Of course, while you’re drifting around on your floatie or hanging out in that hammock, there could be a chance that boredom strikes.

“Thankfully, there’s one place that’s always open and ready to steer you towards top-tier summer entertainment: the App Store.”