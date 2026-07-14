Microsoft shuts down popular app for millions of Apple users

Microsoft has begun winding down full support for its Office apps on Apple devices.

The tech giant is pulling support for Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook and OneNote, a move set to affect millions of Mac, iPhone and iPad users.

It caps a rough stretch for the company's reputation with users, coming weeks after Microsoft shut down a longstanding app on Android and days after Xbox players rounded on the firm over deleted accounts.

What's changing for Microsoft users on Apple devices?

As of Monday (13 July), Microsoft 365, Office 2021 and Office 2019 have entered what Microsoft calls 'reduced functionality mode' on Apple hardware. The software can no longer validate its licence on those devices, so although it can still run, many of its core features will discontinue.

Users will still be able to open, view and print any files they already have. What they can't do is create a new document or edit an existing one, which is mostly why they opened the app at all.

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Microsoft is dropping support for many Apple devices (CFOTO/Contributor/Getty)

Most of all, the change will affect those who paid for the software. It applies to Microsoft 365 subscribers as well as people who bought standalone versions like Office 2021 and 2019 outright.

Microsoft has informed users with Office 2019 for Mac that they must purchase Office 2024 or subscribe to Microsoft 365 to continue editing.

Speaking to The Sun, a Microsoft spokesperson said: “Microsoft is not intentionally limiting or changing Office 2019; the product cannot receive the renewed certificate because no update path exists for an out-of-support product.”

On their announcement page, they added: "For most users, updating your OS, and updating your apps will resolve it."

Microsoft added in its announcement: "Prior to updating your Office apps, you need to ensure that you are running macOS 12 (Monterey) or later on your Mac, or iOS 17 or later on your iPad/iPhone."

Over on social media, users have been less than sympathetic to the change.

"How this is even legal?" one user asked on Reddit.

Microsoft 365, Office 2021 and Office 2019 have entered 'reduced functionality mode' (NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty)

Another user added: "Reason #54158654 to dump everything Microslop-related."

A third user replied: "I already use Libre Office - I guess a lot of people will be swapping over now."

How to keep Office working

Luckily, keeping Microsoft's apps running smoothly isn't a big job as long as your device is recent enough. The Bill Gates company says you first need to be running macOS 12 (Monterey) or later on a Mac, or iOS 17 or later on an iPhone or iPad.

On a Mac, open any Office app, go to Help in the menu bar, choose Check for Updates, then let Microsoft AutoUpdate install what it finds, and restart the app. On iPhone or iPad, head to the App Store, tap your profile picture and update each Microsoft 365 app before signing back in.

If your Mac can't run Monterey, or your iPhone or iPad won't take iOS 17, there's no update to install and no way round it. Microsoft says it's emailing affected users through the address tied to their Office or 365 plan, so it might be worth checking your inbox.