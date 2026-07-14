England are set to take on Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semi final this Wednesday, yet the players on the pitch likely won't be the only ones battling as the FBI outlines how the match brings with it the 'highest risk' for fan unrest.

Football hooliganism is well past its heyday of the 1980s, yet there remains always the potential for fan violence, especially when two rival teams go head to head in an incredibly consequential match.

Those tensions are only increased on the international stage when global politics also plays a part, and with a fractured history between Argentina and England at play it's prompted organizers to deploy 'AI war rooms' to deal with potential unrest.

It's not just the Falkland Islands that play a part in England and Argentina's storied history, as there is also controversy on the pitch itself, with Maradona's iconic 'Hand of God' goal at the 1986 World Cup still ripe in the minds of many.

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It's going to be a big game regardless – especially as it's the first time Lionel Messi will have faced England in any competition across his career, having missed out on the famous 2005 Geneva friendly with a suspension – with both local police and the FBI teaming up to tackle any situation that might arise.

England vs Argentina deemed 'highest risk' match

As reported by LBC, despite this year's World Cup seemingly having little significant fan violence or antisocial behavior, England's upcoming semi final match against Argentina is deemed to be the tournament's 'highest risk' match.

We already got a glimpse of this during England's quarter final bout against Norway, with the former's supporters caught fighting with an Argentina fan who found his way into the stands, so there's a precedent set for law enforcement to be wary about.

England's match against Argentina has been highlighted as high-risk by local police when it comes to fan unrest (Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

Addressing the potential for unrest in a new statement, the Atlanta Police outlined: "As Atlanta prepares to host an upcoming FIFA World Cup semi final match and welcomes increased numbers of residents and visitors, the Atlanta Police Department has enhanced its citywide public safety and security posture.

"Additional personnel and resources are already deployed and will continue to be strategically assigned in and around the event venues, entertainment districts, and other high-traffic areas to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone," local law enforcement continued.

Atlanta Police Department also emphasized that "these proactive measures are designed to protect the public, deter criminal activity, and ensure residents and visitors can safely enjoy this historic event."

The risk of unsafe conditions also is likely impacted by the outcome of the match itself, with dramatic circumstances like a late winner, controversial refereeing decisions, or on-pitch hostility only feeding into tensions.

How will 'AI war rooms' help deal with unrest?

Following its partnership with tech giant Lenovo, the World Cup has been given access to an almost futuristic central AI command hub in order to prepare for each match and event at the tournament, and it will definitely be coming in to play on Wednesday.

Shared by PCMag, who were one of the outlets granted a tour of the 'nerve center' in Lenovo's Miami office, this 'war room' aggregates information from a wide variety of sources including team travel schedules, equipment shipments, stadium operations, transportation networks, crowd-monitoring tools, and social media activity to ensure that everythig is running as it should.

All eyes will be on the Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, including AI-powered technology to spot incidents before they escalate (Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

"Rather that relying on separate teams to manually track each aspect of the event, operators use AI-assisted analytics to identify disruptions, predict potential bottlenecks, and coordinate responses before problems affect fans or participants."

In theory then this central hub could potentially spot incidents and problems before they spill out into something more major, and could be key in nipping hostility in the bud before anyone gets seriously hurt.