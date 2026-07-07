The FBI has spoken out after it has reportedly seized over 600 drones around the World Cup sites since the start of the tournament in June.

This year’s World Cup kicked off last month in Mexico, with the games being hosted in various locations across the country, as well as Canada and the US.

This is the first time the competition has ever been hosted by three countries, with the design of the soccer ball created to represent all three of the host countries - a green eagle to symbolize Mexico, a red maple leaf for Canada and blue and white stars for the US. The ball has also been named Trionda, which is Spanish for ‘three waves’, to celebrate its three host nations.

The FBI has seized over 600 drones since the start of the World Cup (FBI)

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According to Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the tournament has been eventful for authorities after FIFA banned all aircraft operations, which includes the likes of drones, from being within three nautical miles of matches and 3,000 ft around stadiums in use.

The only exception to this rule is the use of drones and other aircrafts which have been approved by air traffic control.

While more than 600 drones have been seized by the authorities since the start of the tournament, according to the FBI, 130 drones alone were seized in Miami and over 70 in Dallas.

In one case, which the FBI updated the public about on social media, a man was charged with the illegal operation of a drone in protected airspace before a World Cup match.

Drones illegally flying near World Cup matches are being seized by the FBI

In a post published to X, formerly Twitter, the FBI stated: “Cristobal Torres Alvarez, 40, allegedly flew his unregistered drone, a DJI Mini 4 PRO, in the flight-restricted airspace around Dallas Stadium (also known as AT&T Stadium) while a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) was in effect.

FIFA banned all drones from being within three miles of World Cup games (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“To legally operate his drone within the flight-restricted airspace, Alvarez must have obtained an Airman’s Certificate and must have been a Part 107-licensed pilot with a current certificate or have a Certificate of Waiver or Authorization, among other requirements. Interception of Alvarez’s drone operation was part of the #FBI’s drone counter-surveillance efforts for the FIFA World Cup match at Dallas Stadium.”

Flying a drone illegally in the protected airspace can land you with criminal charges, confiscation of the drone, and up to $100,000 in fines.