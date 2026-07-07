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iPhone 17 Pro Max to be buried in US time capsule that won’t be opened for 250 years
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iPhone 17 Pro Max to be buried in US time capsule that won’t be opened for 250 years

The capsule won't be opened until 2276

Rebekah Jordan

Rebekah Jordan

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