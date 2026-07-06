Most people sign up for Amazon Prime for the same-day delivery perks, but the subscription quietly comes with a range of other benefits that many members never use.

One X user, Lily, has gone viral for laying out exactly what subscribers are missing, arguing that members aren't overpaying for Prime, they're simply 'underusing' it.

"Amazon is quietly hoping you never open the "Prime Benefits" tab," she posted. "I opened it. You're paying $139/year for what looks like a shipping subscription. But there's a second membership hiding inside it — one most people never touch."

She added that while free two-day shipping is likely why most people signed up, the rest of the membership is sitting untouched. Here's what you could be missing.

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Amazon Prime could be missing out on some hidden subscription benefits (SOPA Images/Contributor/Getty)

Unlimited photo storage

As part of the Prime subscription, Amazon offers unlimited full-resolution, uncompressed photo storage. That alone is the equivalent of a $60 to $100-per-year Google Photos or iCloud plan, but one you could be getting for free, Lily noted.

Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming gives members a selection of free PC games and exclusive in-game loot every month, with PlayStation and Xbox users also able to claim console-specific items through the Prime Gaming portal.

Unlike services such as PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass, where access to games is lost the moment you cancel, users can keep access to their games even after cancelling their subscription.

The games are part of its Luna gaming service and are redeemable codes tied to storefronts like GOG, the Epic Games Store, and Amazon's own launcher.

Members also receive one free Twitch subscription every month.

Amazon Day Delivery

Amazon Day Delivery is one of those features that sounds small but makes a surprising difference to daily life. Rather than receiving packages across multiple days, Amazon Day lets you choose one day a week for all your orders to arrive together. This means fewer boxes, fewer trips to the door and no extra cost. Almost nobody turns it on, but it takes seconds to set up, Lily claimed.





Amazon is quietly hoping you never open the "Prime Benefits" tab.



I opened it.

You're paying $139/year for what looks like a shipping subscription.



But there's a second membership hiding inside it — one most people never touch.



Here's everything they don't put on the checkout… — Lily (@lily_choudhury_) July 5, 2026

Prime Reading

A rotating library of free e-books, magazines and comics is available through Prime Reading, accessible on any Kindle device, Fire tablet, or the Kindle app on iOS and Android. Although it's not as extensive as Kindle Unlimited, it's already included in the membership and most subscribers have likely never once opened it.

Buy with Prime

Buy with Prime extends your Prime shipping and easy returns benefits beyond Amazon itself, letting you check out with the same perks on participating brand websites.

US-based members can look for the Buy with Prime button on eligible retailers to access fast free delivery and hassle-free returns without going through Amazon directly.

Free food delivery memberships

Perhaps the most overlooked benefit of all is the food delivery subscriptions bundled into Prime at no extra cost. US members reportedly get Grubhub+ included, while UK members can claim up to a year of Deliveroo Plus Silver.

If you're already forking out for Uber Eats or a separate food delivery subscription, you could be spending more money than you realise.