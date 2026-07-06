A biohacker who spends millions of dollars a year in a bid to prolong his life as long as possible has now opened up about a shocking diagnosis which none of his testing picked up sooner.

Bryan Johnson is well-known for his extreme attempts to increase his longevity, even going as far as to receive plasma and blood transfusions from his son.

But this hasn’t stopped the most measured man in history from uncovering a shock health issue which evaded tests.

This comes after Johnson took to social media last Tuesday (June 30) to share the news that he has an autoimmune disease.

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Bryan Johnson's stomach is 'eating itself' (YouTube/@BryanJohnson)

On X, formerly Twitter, the venture capitalist wrote: “Bad news #1: I have an autoimmune disease. My stomach is eating itself.

“Bad news #2: 2–5% of people have this, too. Likely more, because it hides.

“Good news: I'm going to try and solve it. Will share all.”

Johnson went on to say: “As a kid, I ate sugar cereal, drank sugary soda, and gobbled down fast food. I had a few healthy years in my early 20s but then became a young father of three and began building a business.

“Juggling that stress and grind, I let my health slip and gained 40 lbs. Within a few years I’d fallen into a deep, chronic depression.

“Somewhere in that timeline, my body began developing an autoimmune process affecting my thyroid and then my stomach lining. It’s called Autoimmune Gastritis (AIG).”

However, earlier this year, Johnson discovered that AIG causes ‘irreversible damage: nutritional deficiency, anemia, and over a long horizon, elevated cancer risk’.





Bad news #1:



I have an autoimmune disease. My stomach is eating itself.



Bad news #2:



2–5% of people have this, too. Likely more, because it hides.



Good news:



I'm going to try and solve it. Will share all.



As a kid, I ate sugar cereal, drank sugary soda, and gobbled down… pic.twitter.com/EbJ8a916uS — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) June 30, 2026

The tweet continued: “Autoimmune gastritis affects an estimated 2–5% of people, and likely more, because it hides and is challenging to diagnose. It's usually silent for years, surfacing only once the stomach has atrophied enough to do real damage: iron deficiency first, then B12 deficiency, then anemia from both, and over a long horizon, raised stomach-cancer risk. In one study of people with precancerous gastric lesions, roughly 18% carried the autoimmune antibodies, and only about 1% had ever been diagnosed.

“And the earliest clue, low ferritin, is the one standard medicine waves through. Low iron stores get normalized and rarely investigated at all when anemia hasn't shown up yet. That blind spot is what hid mine for a decade.”

However, it’s not all bad news as the biohacker shared that, working with a team, he is ‘going to try’ to solve it.

This will include an ‘intervention plan’ and ‘experimental approaches’ that Johnson’s team of experts plan to develop.