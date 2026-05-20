A well known biohacker who spends millions of dollars a year trying to prolong his own life has now revealed who will become the ‘most measured female’ ever.

Bryan Johnson has documented his extreme methods to achieve ‘immortality’ in recent years, including receiving blood transfusions and even plasma from his son.

Now, the venture capitalist has revealed that it is no longer a solo mission, sharing who will become the most measured woman in history.

Taking to social media, Johnson claimed that it is in fact his girlfriend, Kate Tolo, who will take on the task costing around $2 million a year.

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On X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “To start, she will spend 3 months mapping her baseline. Men, in contrast, can get their baseline done in 1 or 2 weeks.”





He continued: “For context on the extensiveness of measurement, during the past 5 years, we’ve collected 1.5 billion data points on my body. I suspect Kate will exceed that given technology has improved since I started.

“The goal is to create a repeatable waveform of hundreds of life-critical biomarkers. Once the baseline is acquired, she will begin interventions.

“We will try to answer practically useful questions and share all of the data + learnings for free.”

Through the tests Tolo will undergo, Johnson has said that he hopes to gain new insight on the female body including whether fertility can be improved, what keeps a menstrual cycle regular and whether stress impacts men and women in the same way.

Johnson continued: “Kate has suspected endometriosis. 10% of all women do. We will try to tackle this too. I am excited for all of the surprising things we will hopefully uncover.

Bryan Johnson has been documenting his extreme methods to achieve ‘immortality’ (Instagram/@bryanjohnson_)

“Unlike me, Kate does not have the innate desire to wake up at 4:30am and do six hours of longevity therapies.

“She’s the cofounder of Blueprint, building in the trenches with me since day one. She understands the game and how hard it is.

“In many ways, this is a sacrifice for her. She is a creative person, going from a life of freedom and spontaneity to a rigid protocol.”

Johnson has previously been very open about the intimate details of his relationship with Tolo, shocking social media users with a post that read: “Just gave Kate oral sex. Goodnight everyone.”

This prompted many people to take to the X comment section to share their own reactions to the post, with one user writing: “Are we vaginamaxxing now?”

And another added: “Ladies, get on with your vaginamaxxing.”