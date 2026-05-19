The implementation of AI-assisted license plate cameras in a New York town with just 52,000 residents has left people outraged, and the mayor has even declared a 'state of emergency' in response.

Many people would be surprised at quite how extensive surveillance networks are across the nation, and that has only increased in both scale and capability since artificial intelligence took off in the last few years.

It has even reached the point where normal people are able to employ their own AI-assisted surveillance networks, as shown off in an incredibly controversial advertisement for a new 'Search Party' feature in Ring Doorbell cameras.

Surveillance comes at the cost of privacy for most people though, and that imbalance has caused chaos and uproar in one small New York town after license plate cameras are implemented without approval.

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AI license plate cameras by surveillance company Flock have proven incredibly controversial in one New York town (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

As reported by the Washington Post, a fierce debate was sparked after Troy, New York resident Deirdre Shea spotted one of these cameras – operated by AI surveillance company Flock – at the end of her street, emailing her fellow residents to demand change.

In response, the Democratic-controlled city council has attempted to halt funding for the cameras – which they claim to have not approved in a breach of procedure – prompting Republican Mayor Carmella Mantello to issue her own unexpected response.

Mayor Mantello has not only accused the city council of 'defunding' the police by targeting these cameras, but has also officially declared a state of emergency as a measure to keep the cameras operational — something that is typically only reserved for natural disasters like flood and blizzards.

She also declared that she 'will not put our city in jeopardy and take these cameras away', pointing towards how they assist law enforcement in targeting criminals through the creation of a digital fingerprint.

Mayor Carmella Mantello has declared a 'state of emergency' to prevent these cameras from being removed (Jim Franco/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

They remain, however, an invasion of privacy for the residents of this town and many of the other Flock-infested locations across the United States, and there has also been significant backlash after reports indicated that the technology was used by ICE to track and target immigrants.

City council believes that the cameras were approved and installed by police without the knowledge or consent of both local officials and residents of the area, of which the former is typically required for contracts valued over $35,000.

"I think it was done secretly," alleged City Council President Sue Steele, "and when you aren't transparent that angers people. It touches on the nerve of '1984' and 'Big Brother is watching you'."