AI generated clips of The Office go viral online as fans say they'd watch 'seasons of it'

Few TV shows can match the popularity of something like The Office, as you'll often find quotes all across social media, in conversation with friends, and even on your favorite dating apps.

While it might have been a remake when it first launched, The Office quickly established its own audience and style with characters fans fell in love with across nine celebrated seasons.

It's been over 13 years now since the final episode first aired on NBC, marking the end of the show's life on TV and the start of its dominance in the streaming world, and some fans have finally found a way to break up regular rewatches with some 'new' content.

Shared by 'creative studio' Mom Agency on X, an AI generated clip of The Office has caused quite the stir on social media as its viral nature has prompted reactions from both sides of the camp.

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Titled 'Claude's first day at Dunder Mifflin', the clip show's the office's interaction with Anthropic's popular AI tool – presumably the software that was used to generate this very clip – with input from characters like Michael, Pam, and Dwight.

Michael calls it 'absolutely incredible' in a play on the initialism, Pam sarcastically points out the fact that the AI model has its own chair as if it were a member of the team, and Dwight asks if Claude can "track, kill, and dress a mule deer."

The short clip only lasts around 30 seconds, but replies from Mom Agency indicate that full episodes are being made, prompting excitement from some.

"I can totally see a use case for AI extending everyone's favorite TV series so it never ends," writes one user, with another chiming in to declare that they'd "watch a whole season of this."





A third argued that we're "one good AI comedy series away from changing entertainment completely," although plenty of others aren't quite as convinced by the artificial creation.

"You must not like the actual show then because this is s***," argued one detractor, with another writing: "Are we serious? This is f***ing terrible."

One went as far to argue that "even for the average The Office fan, this is so lame."

Even for those that do enjoy the clip, you have to question whether the model is good enough to extend beyond a single scene or concept into an entire season — and how much the enjoyment of the clip comes from merely being reunited with your favorite characters in new material.