Elon Musk says daughter Vivian was 'killed by woke mind virus' as he vows to destroy it

If you thought the latest news on Elon Musk couldn’t get any more bizarre then you’d be mistaken as the world’s richest man has now spoken out to claim that his daughter Vivian Wilson was ‘killed by the woke mind virus’.

Vivian has been outspoken about her opposing views to her billionaire father for years and has had a strained relationship with Musk since she publicly came out as transgender, something Musk has not been in agreement with.

Now, the tech mogul has made further comments about his thoughts on the matter after he responded to a post made on his own social media platform which claimed he had plans to ‘destroy’ the woke mind virus.





Replying to the post on X, formerly Twitter, Musk wrote: “Yes.”

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He then followed this up with another tweet that read: “The woke mind virus killed my son.”

This prompted many people to take to the X comment section to share their own reactions to the post, with one user sharing a meme which asked: “What about your other 13 kids you don’t visit?”

Another said: “This exactly… He’s a terrible father to more than just his daughter….”

A third commented: “Your DAUGHTER is alive and well and doing just fine. You could have a relationship with your DAUGHTER, but you choose not too. That's on you…”

And a fourth person added: “vivian is thriving and happier than elon will ever be and it literally drives him insane.”

Model Vivian Wilson described her father Musk as ‘uncaring’, ‘narcissistic’, and ‘quick to anger’ (Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time that Musk has claimed his child ‘died’ because of the so-called ‘woke mind virus’ and responding to the claim at the time, Vivian wrote on Threads: “Last time I checked I am, indeed, not dead. I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me. ....he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-me’s who are quick to give it to him.”

Vivian also previously spoke out about her famous father in an interview with The Cut where she admitted that, contrary to what people might believe, she isn’t rich and lives in LA with three roommates because it is ‘cheaper’.

In the interview, she said: “People assume I have a lot of money, I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal.”

She continued: “My mom is rich, right? But obviously the other one [referring to Musk] is unimaginable degrees of wealthy.”

The model described the Tesla boss as being ‘uncaring’, ‘narcissistic’, and ‘quick to anger’.