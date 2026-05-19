Ashley St Clair has recently become far more open about her life on social media, and her latest video on TikTok has drawn quite a lot of attention as she breaks down exactly how her 'intimate' relationship with Elon Musk formed before swiftly falling apart.

While she was already a well known figure in America's right wing political sphere, Ashley St Clair quickly found herself on the lips of many across social media when her secret child with Elon Musk was revealed in early 2025.

St Clair initially wanted to keep the baby private, but following threats from tabloids she made the decision to go public — although Musk cast doubt on his own status as the child's father for a brief period of time before demanding full custody.

This led St Clair to be completely cut off financially by the world's richest man, prompting her to sell some extremely valuable possessions and eventually distance herself from the MAGA influencer world.

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Taking several opportunities to 'come clean' about her former life, St Clair has now released a video on TikTok directly discussing how her relationship with Musk came to be, and what happened after she became pregnant with his 13th child.

She sets the scene in late 2023, where Musk had been exchanging private messages and public replies with her, eventually forming the basis of what became an 'emotionally intimate' relationship in her mind.





One thing that initially concerned her was the rumors surrounding their relationship, as Musk's interactions on X prompted many people to question her — although the tech mogul appeared not to care.

He subsequently invited her to spend a vacation with him in St. Barts and the prospect of having a child together was proposed, with the implication being that it was Musk who initially suggested it.

For St Clair – who was already a single mother – one of the biggest considerations was her financial security and being able to continue to provide for her children, especially as she had resigned herself to a life without a traditional marriage due to the fact that she was 'stained' in the eyes of many Republican men.

Musk, however, indicated to her that the only thing he couldn't provide consistently was his time, and that led to the consensual decision from both parties to have a child together.

"But as soon as I'm pregnant," St Clair revealed, "this is when things start getting weird."

She indicated that previous agreements or discussions weren't held to, and things 'just weren't adding up' following the reveal that she was indeed pregnant with his child.

St Clair's relationship with Musk quickly became difficult after she revealed that she was pregnant (Instagram/asc.sys)

Conflict with Grimes, who Musk has three children with, also sparked warning signs for St Clair who recalls feeling the singer's 'despair' as a mother herself, adding that she realised that she has to "keep my head on a swing a protect myself, because anything that is too good to be true probably is."

Musk also appeared to quickly move on, with his alleged attempts to forge a relationship with crypto influencer Tiffany Fong – and subsequently have a child with her – becoming abundantly clear to St Clair.

"I'm like literally holding our infant baby, and I'm getting a call from Tiffany Fong, this influencer on Twitter, and mind you, she has no idea that I have a child with Elon at this point, she has no idea about our relationship.

"And she calls me and she's like, 'Dude, Elon just offered to have kids with me in the DMs', and I'm like, what is this, are his DMs like a gatling gun of sperm, what is happening?"

St Clair explains that the whole process surrounding her relationship with Musk has been 'so draining' on her life, prompting her to want to simply get everything out there and move on.

However, she also makes it clear that this "is the biggest thing that happens to me," so it's difficult to fully depart from considering the interest from social media, and it's an important aspect of her everyday life due to the fact that Elon remains the father of her child.