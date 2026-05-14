Ex-YouTuber issues plea from prison after losing appeal and landing three-year sentence

Warning: This article contains discussion of sexual assault which some readers may find distressing.

A former YouTuber has issued a plea from prison after losing his appeal.

Jack Densmore, who built a huge online following under the name Jack Denmo, has lost his appeal against a sexual assault conviction and has returned to custody to serve a three-year prison sentence.

Densmore began making content in 2017, amassing millions of followers across multiple platforms through pranks, comedy videos and interviews before shifting into self-development content aimed at young men in 2023.

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The conviction stems from an incident in August 2020 involving a woman Densmore had met. He was charged in February 2021 and convicted of sexual assault in July 2024.

Jack Densmore claims he is being 'falsely accused' of sexual assault (Free Jack D/YouTube)

The Ontario Court of Appeals upheld that conviction on 23 March, sending him back into custody. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison and as a result, he has been ostracised, de-platformed and censored with his YouTube channels being terminated in May 2025.

The judge in the original trial found that Densmore had forced intercourse with the woman. According to Densmore, he recorded a 'consent video' before the encounter, something he usually did due to his popularity. However, the accuser claimed it was an attempt to record a sex video without her consent.

Densmore has maintained his innocence throughout, arguing that he is being 'falsely accused' of sexual assault.

Following the failed appeal, he posted a video to a channel called Free Jack D, titled "if you're reading this, i'm in prison..." in which he set out what he described as 'objective facts and evidence' pointing to his innocence. He included a full transcript, along with what he says are timelines of the encounter and inconsistencies in the evidence and testimony presented against him.

In the video, Densmore also explained that the ongoing case has had a detrimental effect on his career, finances, relationships and mental health.

"I'm not asking you to take what I've said at face value. I'm asking that you review the evidence and transcripts in their entirety and make your own judgment," he explained in the video.

"No one is perfect and I don't claim to be. But I'm an innocent person and I deserve to have my life back."

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org