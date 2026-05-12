TikTok users in a country with over 69 million residents will soon be faced with a major change to the popular short form video platform, as the company behind the app is introducing a controversial new subscription fee that changes how you scroll.

Remaining sustainable is the ever-present challenge for social media platforms, as even the biggest ones struggle to generate revenue without relying heavily on adverts.

Part of the reason why the internet still remains free to access is due to the value of each individual's data, but it is becoming increasingly challenging to make money from ads alone — and some platforms like Vine died earlier than expected due to a reluctance to implement them in the first place.

TikTok has already leveraged alternative revenue streams through its popular shop format, yet it has now sought out additional funds by introducing a new controversial subscription for users in the United Kingdom.

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As reported by the BBC, anyone over the age of 18 will soon be met with a choice between paying a monthly subscription cost – which currently sits at £3.99 ($5.40) – for an ad-free experience, or continuing on a free plan with personalized ads.

TikTok will soon require people to pay for an ad-free scrolling experience (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

It appears as if the transition will take place on November 11, giving users six months to decide whether that small but impactful fee is worth it to change their experience scrolling through their feeds.

TikTok is far from the only social media platform to experiment with these controversial subscription models, as Meta apps like Instagram or Facebook have offered similar services that could also come with additional benefits beyond ad-free scrolling.

It reflects on the wider adoption of social media, however, as while it has historically remained completely free-to-use, the entrenched nature of apps within the daily lives of millions makes the prospect of adding a subscription cost possible — as we've already seen with something like YouTube Premium.

Promoting the benefit of ads promoted through the free version, Kris Boger – TikTok's managing director for the UK – outlined:

"Advertising on our platform is already helping thousands of British businesses reach new customers, increase sales and create jobs, while our new ad-free option gives people greater control over their experience.

TikTok's leadership claim that this new subscription models gives users the freedom of choice, yet some aren't convinced (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

"Together, this ensures that we continue to deliver real economic impact while giving our community the flexibility to engage with TikTok in the way that suits them," Boger continued.

Some have claimed that subscription models like this might even breach legal boundaries, with one commenter on Reddit arguing: "This 'consent or pay' model needs to be struck down in court, as it fundamentally undermines the ability to decline to be tracked in GDPR."

Another added their own fears about the inflation of this subscription fee, as while "£3.99 seems reasonable [...] you just know in 3 years it will suddenly be £9.99. Until then they will slowly make the ads version unbearable so people pay up."