Millennials, this one's for you! One beloved app that was once a firm favorite on the internet is finally making its return after a 10 year long hiatus.

Back in 2013, Vine was one of the pioneering apps which skyrocketed some of the OG influencers to popularity.

The firm focussed on enabling its users to create short and snappy content with six-second clips.

It launched the careers of the likes of Shawn Mendes and Logan Paul but ultimately shut down in early 2017.

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However, nearly a decade later, Vine is making a comeback under its rebrand Divine, and there is a certain sort of content which won’t be welcome.

A verification tool will be used to block out AI content (d3sign/Getty Images)

One of its mission goals is to be a place of ‘freedom from AI slop’.

In order to monitor this, the app will require video to either be filmed directly on the platform or be run through a human verification tool known as ProofMode.

This is a ‘free and open-source multi-purpose tool to inspect meta data and detect AI in audio, images, and videos’.

According to Devine, ProofMode ‘cryptographically proves a video was captured with a real camera using OpenPGP signatures and content hashes and timestamps.

Videos that have been verified will display a special badge.

Many people have taken to social media to share their own reactions to the news, with one user writing on X, formerly Twitter: “The anti-AI crowd finally found its product: nostalgia.

“Divine, the Jack Dorsey-backed Vine reboot, just launched with ‘no AI slop’ as part of the pitch. That tells you where we are.

“AI is not just changing creation. It is turning ‘human-made’ into a marketing category.”

Vine is being rebooted (Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Another said: “vine..? Jack..? no AI..? I haven’t felt hope in years, don’t let this be a disappointment, I’m fragile.”

A third person commented: “So we’re about to relive 2013 but with better cameras and worse attention spans.”

And a fourth added: “So the guy that didn’t care about Vine the first time he owned it now cares about Vine? The character arc on @jack is wild.

“Here’s hoping the UX is just as good as the original, and Viners get paid for our content being uploaded from the archive.”

The newly rebooted Vine is now available to download and use, with the platform now featuring around 100,000 creators.