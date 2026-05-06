FBI Director Kash Patel issues urgent update on government UFO files

The head of the FBI Director has updated the public about the UFO files the president has said will be released.

This comes after President Donald Trump spoke to reporters at the White House, claiming that ‘very interesting’ newly uncovered UFO files could soon be made available to view.

During the press briefing, the president claimed: “We’re going to be releasing a lot of things that we haven’t. I think some of it’s going to be very interesting to people.”

Speaking about the files previously at an event for Turning Point USA, Trump said: “The first releases will begin very, very soon, so you can go out and see if that phenomena is correct. You’ll figure it out.”

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Earlier this year, the president took to his own social media platform Truth Social to announce that he would be seeking to release the files ‘based on the tremendous interest shown’.

Now, FBI director Kash Patel has confirmed that these UFO files have been delivered for release.

While not much is currently known about what the files contain, Trump has shared that they contain documents ‘related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters’.

In other news, a retired Air Force general who had links to UFO research was reported missing back in February after he vanished from his home.

68-year-old William Neil McCasland was reported missing by his wife, Susan Wilkerson, who said on the 911 call: “He’s left his phone. He changed his clothes into... I don’t know what. I think he’s on foot. All of our cars and bicycles are in the garage.

FBI director Kash Patel has confirmed that the UFO files have been delivered for release (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

“He turned it off and left it behind, which seems kind of deliberate because he’s always got his phone. He has a smartwatch. I don’t know if that’s with him or not.”

McCasland previously worked at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, which has been linked to conspiracy theories of UFOs.

Now, some believe that the base contains debris which had been left by a crash-landed alien spaceship.

Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett spoke to WABC radio about McCasland, where he said: “He’s the guy that had a lot of nuclear secrets. I’ve been told by several sources that he was the gatekeeper for the UFO stuff.”