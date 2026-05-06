Everything that happens to your body when you only consume junk food everyday

Junk food has only been around as an official classification for less than a century yet it has fundamentally reshaped the diets of millions, if not billions of people around the globe.

It's something that's hard to avoid for most people these days and even if you're not diving into a dish from your favorite fast food restaurant, there's a good chance you've consumed something fits into the category in the past few days.

We all need food to live, of course, yet a surprising number of your favorite meals and snacks could actually be doing more harm than good to your health — especially when paired with other dangerous activities and habits.

Recent studies have hammered home the risks of excessive processed and ultra-processed food consumption, and one YouTube video has revealed exactly what would happen to your body if you consumed junk food on a daily basis.

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The first thing to consider is the classification of junk food itself, as it's a rather broad term that can fit quite a lot of items. The video, created by The Infographics Show, outlines the identification of junk food as anything that has high amounts of added sugar, salt, or saturated fats.

In the short term, the high salt content of junk food can mess with your ability to main homeostasis, effectively throwing off the balance of your internal systems due to the increased rate at which it consumes water.

High sugar content also forces your body to compensate a sudden glucose influx with insulin, which leads to an immediate energy rush followed by a devastating crash that's often accompanied by irritability and additional cravings.

Across the long term, it shouldn't surprise you that excessive junk food consumption can dramatically increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes — which itself can be life threatening and will significantly impact your day-to-day experience.

Your body's cells will degrade over time because junk food lacks the nutrients required for you to function (Getty Stock)

You're also running the risk of causing your brain and body's cells to degrade over time, as the nutrient-deficient nature of junk food effectively tricks your internal systems into thinking it's got everything it needs when it very much doesn't.

Damage caused by excessive junk food consumption is also likely irreversible, as while you can prevent the worst case scenario but decreasing your intake, it's difficult for organs like your heart to recover from the stress it has been put under by how you've treated your body.

These are extreme scenarios – as eating junk food regularly is different to only consuming it every single day – yet you're still putting yourself under the exact same risks and subjecting your body and health to similar damage that can come back to bite you in the short and long term.