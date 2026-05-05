Twins made a shocking discovery that they have different fathers despite being born minutes apart.

Science has a remarkable ability to upend what we think we know, from revealing that athletes who look almost identical are actually completely unrelated, to rewriting our understanding of human origins with DNA analysis.

But few discoveries hit quite as close to home as the one that turned two sisters' understanding of their own identity on its head.

Michelle and Lavinia Osbourne are believed to be the first twins in the UK ever to be confirmed as having different biological fathers. The pair were born minutes apart from the same mother, yet a DNA test has revealed they are, genetically speaking, half-sisters.

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A DNA test proved that the sisters are in fact half-sisters (TanyaJoy/Getty)

But how does something like this happen?

The phenomenon is known as heteropaternal superfecundation, and it occurs when two or more eggs are fertilised by sperm from different men during the same reproductive cycle. It is extraordinarily rare, with only around 20 cases documented worldwide.

The now 49-year-olds had a turbulent childhood, spent between different carers for much of their early years, they told BBC Radio 4 series The Gift. Their mother had given birth to them at just 19 in Nottingham and was largely absent from their lives.

At five years old, the pair were sent to live with a family friend they called Grandma. They were reunited with their mother at ten, only to be separated again within a few years when they were placed in foster care.

"Physically and emotionally, she was always out of reach," Lavinia recalled.

Growing up, the twins had been told their father was a man named James. It was only when they eventually tracked him down as adults that doubts began to surface.

Michelle and Lavinia Osbourne have always had a special bond (EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS via Getty)

Lavinia felt she recognised something of herself in him, but Michelle was immediately unconvinced after seeing his photograph. A DNA test in February 2022 confirmed her instinct that James was not her biological father.

Turns out, her father turned out to be a man named Alex, who had struggled with addiction to drugs and alcohol. Michelle eventually met him in person and decided she did not want him in her life going forward.

Adding to the twist, Lavinia's DNA test also showed no biological connection to James, meaning neither twin was fathered by the man they had spent years believing to be their dad.

The search eventually led Lavinia to a man named Arthur, living in west London.

However, despite the revelation, Michelle and Lavinia feel their bond is unbreakable.

"We’re always going to have a closeness that can’t be broken," Lavinia added.