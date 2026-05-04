Bryan Johnson is known for the extreme methods he takes in an attempt to prolong his life.

The 48-year-old venture capitalist has undergone many gruelling procedures, even having a blood transfusion from his son, in a bid to stay young.

Johnson spends millions of dollars each year on this and hopes to make it to the age of 200.

Now, the entrepreneur has shared an easy test you can take to find out where your body is at in the aging process.

Recently speaking at Business Insider’s The Long Play event in San Francisco, Johnson detailed how to complete the test and this is how it works:

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First off, start a timer and close your eyes. Stand on one leg and see how long you can do this before falling.

The businessman said that if you last less than seven seconds, your body is around 60 to 80 years old. If you did it for seven to 15 seconds, you’re around 40 to 60 years old.

Meanwhile, 15 to 30 seconds is 20 to 40 years old.

Johnson explained: “As you age, your brain atrophies, and your ability to maintain your balance goes away. That’s why when you get older, if you fall down, it’s no good.”

Last year, Johnson shocked the internet by revealing the latest health trend he had taken up in a bid to live longer.

On X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “I am no longer injecting my son’s blood. I’ve upgraded to something else: total plasma exchange.”

Bryan Johnson shared a simple age test you can take (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The tech millionaire also shared the steps he was taking, saying: “1. Take out all blood from body. 2. Separate plasma from blood. 3. Replace plasma with 5% albumin & IVIG.”

In a photo, Johnson can be seen holding a large plastic bag, adding: “Here’s my bag of plasma. Who wants it?”

A lot of people online were shocked by the revelation, with many taking to social media themselves to share their reactions.

In the replies to his post, one user wrote: “Be careful. Step 1 might kill you.”

Another said: “First you’re vampiring your kid’s blood, now you’re doing full oil changes? Maybe try being a normal dad who just plays catch.”

A third person commented: “I’d rather die five years earlier and enjoy my life.”

And a fourth added: “Giving people the creeps seems to be a strategy.”