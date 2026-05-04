President Donald Trump has suggested that there could be some ‘very interesting’ newly uncovered UFO files might soon be made available to the public.

This comes as the president revealed that the Pentagon is about to release ‘very interesting’ files about UFO research that were reportedly discovered by the Trump administration.

During a press briefing at the White House last week, the US leader said: “We’re going to be releasing a lot of things that we haven’t. I think some of it’s going to be very interesting to people.”

Speaking about the files previously at an event for Turning Point USA, Trump said: “The first releases will begin very, very soon, so you can go out and see if that phenomena is correct. You’ll figure it out.”

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Earlier this year, the president took to his own social media platform Truth Social to announce that he would be seeking to release the files ‘based on the tremendous interest shown’.

On Truth Social, Trump said he would seek to release the UFO files based on ‘tremendous interest shown’ (OsakaWayne Studios/Getty Images)

Trump went on to write that these documents are ‘related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters’.

In recent news, a retired Air Force general who had links to UFO research was reported missing in February after he vanished from his home.

68-year-old William Neil McCasland was reported missing by his wife, Susan Wilkerson, who said on the 911 call: “He’s left his phone. He changed his clothes into... I don’t know what. I think he’s on foot. All of our cars and bicycles are in the garage.

Trump says he is seeking to release UFO files (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

“He turned it off and left it behind, which seems kind of deliberate because he’s always got his phone. He has a smartwatch. I don’t know if that’s with him or not.”

McCasland previously worked at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, which has been linked to conspiracy theories of UFOs.

Now, some believe that the base contains debris which had been left by a crash-landed alien spaceship.

Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett spoke to WABC radio about McCasland, where he said: “He’s the guy that had a lot of nuclear secrets. I’ve been told by several sources that he was the gatekeeper for the UFO stuff.”

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Chris Swecker, who is a former FBI assistant director, said: “[Foreign adversaries] target individuals and try to compromise them or bribe them. So there's a whole lot of different ways that espionage occurs.”