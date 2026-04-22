The Pentagon could soon be forced to expose all of the secrets it might be hiding about UFOs and aliens, as a legal loophole could bypass protections put in place to prevent this very thing from happening.

One of the biggest components of alien-related conspiracy theories is that political structures around the world – with the United States at the heart of it all – are hiding information from the public using secret programs and scientific research.

Many people were up in arms after former U.S. President Barack Obama appeared to let it slip that aliens are 'real', yet he followed up with a clarification in an attempt to put out the fire he might have started.

That didn't stop one key member of congress from offering up his own perspective, however, suggesting that there are plenty of things being kept a secret from the rest of the world that could be world-altering if released.

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The U.S. government could be forced to expose its entire alien-related records thanks to one loophole (Getty Stock)

As reported by WION, one particular legal loophole could actually lead to the widespread release of UFO and UAP related files, paving the way for the biggest discovery about any potential space visitors.

It all revolved around the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which was initially introduced back in 1961 and has been signed back into law in every year since then with a new version for 2026 introduced last July.

The NDAA appears to include a number of clauses that would legally mandate the declassification of records relating to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), which is broadly understood to be the modern term for UFOs encompassing objects found in the sky, sea, or even space.

Forced disclosure would declassify every record or document relating to UAPs throughout U.S. history (Getty Stock)

Finding a UAP doesn't strictly confirm or prove the existence of aliens, as it is merely a scientific classification for something that can't be immediately identified or explained, but many speculate that these objects are related to extraterrestrial life — especially if the government is trying to 'hide' them from the public.

Traditionally the Department of Defense employs methods of classification to hide its actions and records from both congress and sometimes even the president, yet an amendment to the NDAA known as the UAP Disclosure Act proposed by Sen. Mike Rounds would expose every single related file.

"All Federal Government records related to unidentified anomalous phenomena should be preserved and centralized for historical and Federal Government purposes," the proposed act demands, adding that these should also "carry a presumption of immediate disclosure," allowing the public to "become fully informed about the history of the Federal Government's knowledge and involvement surrounding [UAPs]."

This wouldn't just expose the secrets that have been hidden but the fact that they were obscured to the public in the first place, as the amendment suggests that legislation should have been there in the first place to keep the public more in the loop.