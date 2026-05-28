Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

Amidst a string of suspicious deaths and disappearances involving scientists researching aliens and nuclear science, people have discovered the social media posts of one UFO expert months after his tragic passing.

An alarming number of scientists have either died or gone missing under mysterious circumstances in the last few years, with most of them researching topics involving space technology that often intersected with aliens and UFOs.

The FBI has recently launched an investigation into the conspiracy theory following its growing popularity, with many alleging that these scientists were deliberately 'disposed of' after their research delved into classified or sensitive topics and information.

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Some of these individuals left concerning messages prior to their death or disappearance, with one even outlining threats on her life from concerning weapons before she passed away.

Shaffer is one of several scientists who have recently disappeared or died after researching aliens and UFOs (Facebook)

As reported by the Daily Mail, the circumstances surrounding the death of 49-year-old aerospace researcher Marin Aidan Shaffer have been further mystified after social media posts shared just before his death have been discovered.

While Shaffer's research might have been on the 'fringes' of the science world, his interests were shared by many of the scientists involved in the aforementioned conspiracy, having explored advanced propulsion technology and anti-gravity engines.

He had been arrested prior to his death in police custody under charges which included arson and burglary, with the explicit cause of death not currently disclosed to the public.

Just a month prior to his death, Shaffer wrote on X: "Someone please help me kill myself. I want these implants removed, I want to be free from my body mind which I do not control. The US is a failed democracy."

Aidan Shaffer shared a number of concering tweets just a month before his death in police custody (X/AidanShaffer)

An additional tweet saw Shaffer claim that "this app is worthless for actually talking with someone like him. No, I want my life to be over. This is not my body, I want out of it."

Further posts shared by the researcher saw him claim that aliens – which he referred to as Non-Human Intelligence (NHI) – had implanted techology inside of his body, with Shaffer indicating that it "pertains directly to the development of a neural link" in a message to Elon Musk.

He expressed his desire to get rid of these supposed 'NHI implants' and "undo what has been done to me," with alleged former colleagues claiming that he was experiencing a mental health emergency prior to his death.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.