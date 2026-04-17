Scientist working on disclosure of UFOs revealed aggressive threats made to her before tragic death

The circumstances surrounding the death of a notable scientist in 2022 have remained contentious, with new details emerging that suggest her research surround UFOs prompted aggressive threats unto her life.

An alarming number of scientists associated with space and alien research have either gone missing or been found dead in recent years, with roughly eleven noted so far, with many holding links to some of the world's largest science institutions.

One of the most alarming among these individuals is Amy Eskridge, who was found dead at just 34-years-old after suffering from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2022.

Both law enforcement and health officials haven't disclosed any further information about the circumstances surrounding Eskridge's death in the years since it happened, yet her potentially illuminating research and new details regarding threats made to her while she was alive have led some to believe that there might be more to the situation.

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Amy Eskridge tragically died in 2022 before her research regarding anti-gravity technology could be revealed (Arab Heritage Memorial Chapel)

As reported by the Daily Mail, Eskridge was working on potentially game-changing anti-gravity technology that could not only dramatically increase the viability of space travel, but also reveal key details surrounding the possibility of UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomenons (UAPs).

This was done through a company she co-founded with her father, retired NASA engineer and scientist Richard Eskridge, yet the creation of The Institute for Exotic Science had a key unknown purpose.

The circumstances surrounding Eskridge's research meant that she was exposing herself not just to potential scrutiny but also genuine threats, and she revealed the importance of having a public-facing persona during an interview published on YouTube after her death with Jeremy Rys and Mark Sokol.

"If you stick your neck out in public, at least someone knows if your head gets chopped off," she explained, speaking ominously before her death. "If you stick your neck out in private [...] they will bury you, they will burn down your house while you're sleeping in your bed and it won't even make the news. That's why the institute exists."

She was seemingly on the verge of presenting novel research regarding anti-gravity around two years before she passed, yet had to wait on approval from NASA before it could be published.

Speaking around this time to a podcast, Eskridge revealed the threats that she had faced, alongside the various attacks she had been subjected to since revealing her intention to delve into anti-gravity.

"I need to publish soon because it's like escalating. It's getting more and more aggressive. This has been going on for like four or five years, and over the pats 12 months, it's been escalating, like more aggressive, more invasive digging through my underwear drawer and sexual threats."

This appeared to lead to physical and psychological attacks, including one she was was hit by a 'directed energy weapon' that left burns across her entire body.