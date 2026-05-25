Area 51 scientist revealed shocking deathbed confession before his death

Our obsession with all things alien continues, and while President Donald Trump appears to make good on his promise to release all of the government's files on those little green dudes, there are still plenty of unanswered questions.

The President of the United States might've said he doesn't believe in aliens, but a recent spate of interest was sparked by a conversation where former President Barack Obama appeared to reveal he did.

Although Obama has since walked back his claims, Donald Trump used it as an opportunity to announce that he'd reveal all. Even though some have accused the POTUS of distracting us from the Epstein files drama, there have already been some interesting revelations from former Apollo astronauts.

Remaining at the center of the various conspiracy theories is Area 51, the shadowy Nevada facility that was originally built as Paradise Ranch in 1955. Various insiders maintain that Area 51 is merely a place to test experimental military aircraft, which is already common knowledge, but others maintain there's more going on out in the Nevada desert.

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Throwing fuel on the fire, former Lockheed Martin scientist Boyd Bushman made a shocking claim on his deathbed back in 2014.

Bushman passed away at the age of 78 (Owens Livingston Mortuary)

As reported by the Daily Mail, Bushman sat with independent aerospace engineer Mark Q Patterson and showed off a stack of photographs. With Bushman having top-level clearance at Area 51, he claimed to have his hands on photographic proof of extraterrestrials. The 78-year-old told Patterson: "'They're approximately five feet four inches to five feet tall...One or two of them were around 230 years old, and we had at least 18 of them operating around the facility."

Bushman maintained that he'd previously met a person connected to physicist Edward Teller, with the latter being known as the 'father of the hydrogen bomb' and supposedly being involved in shadowy programs at Area 51 after J. Robert Oppenheimer was shown the door.

Bushman supposedly stayed in contact with the head of the program and was continuously fed updates about what was going on behind closed doors at Area 51. He said he wanted to use his clearance to reveal information that's hidden within the 'dark recesses of Area 51'.

Elsewhere in the Bushman interview, he said those inside Area 51 had sent him images of alien bodies following an autopsy, as well as UFOs, and proof that anti-gravity technology was being studied there.

Holding up an image of a supposed UFO to the camera, Bushman said: "This is a UFO that is ready to take off, and they informed me that it contains three elements: cobalt, germanium, and gadolinium.

"I did not say metal once. Not only that, but these things pick up and fly using anti-gravity."

He told Patterson that these UFOs are 38 feet in diameter and are hidden in a secret shaft under the facility.

Perhaps his wildest reveal is the idea that aliens being held at Area 51 are from a planet called Quintumnia. Despite being 68 light-years away, they can supposedly travel to Earth in just 45 minutes thanks to their advanced tech.

A new light has been shed on the Bushman interview as President Trump has vowed to release phase two of his government files 'very soon'.

Of course, many skeptics have picked apart Bushman's claims over the years, adamant that the pictures of 'aliens' are little more than prop dolls that can be easily acquired.