Bryan Johnson has become a bit of a laughingstock in some circles.

Starting in the tech world, it's said that Johnson started selling cell phones to pay his way through Brigham Young University, eventually climbing the ladder to found Braintree in 2007.

With Braintree being acquired by PayPal for a cool $800 million, Johnson continued to soar, founding Kernel to monitor brain activity, and then becoming even more infamous with his Project Blueprint protocol.

We're sure you've all heard the stories about Johnson spending $2 million a year in his attempts to live 'forever', and after becoming the focus of his own Netflix documentary, he's continued to grab headlines with sensationalist stories about injecting his own son's plasma, measuring his offspring's erection data, and revealing how much microplastic is in his sperm (spoiler, it's apparently none).

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Away from seemingly noble endeavours to supposedly solve human immortality by 2039, he's also gained a name for himself as someone who shares too much. This is where his girlfriend and her vagina come into the picture.

Who is Kate Tolo?





If Bryan Johnson solves endometriosis no one is allowed to make fun of him ever again https://t.co/80TQR4u6OW — Allie ✞ (@allie__voss) May 21, 2026

Known as a longtime collaborator of Johnson's, Kate Tolo featured prominently in Netflix's Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever, also remembered as a co-founder and chief marketing officer of Project Blueprint. Johnson announced their relationship in December 2025, and since then, has been called out for sharing intimate details about their private life.

This goes as far as the biohacker boasting about Tolo's seemingly idyllic vagina, claiming it's in the top 1% of all vagina's worldwide. It might be easy to laugh at Johnson's TMI posts, but with Tolo set to spend $2 million a year to become the "most measured female in history," her supposedly magic vagina could come in handy. Having outlined what Tolo intends to do with that $2 million a year, she'll quite literally go under the microscope to develop a female-centric health protocol that will be free to women around the world.

As well as looking at everything from perimenopause to PMS symptoms, fertility to fasting, there's an important mention of endometriosis.

In his post announcing Tolo's female first protocol, Johnson wrote: "Kate has suspected endometriosis. 10% of all women do. We will try to tackle this too. I am excited for all of the surprising things we will hopefully uncover."

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a potentially debilitating issue for millions around the world (Katiuscia Noseda / Getty)

Affecting some 190 million people assigned female at birth around the world, endometriosis is a condition where cells similar to those in the lining of the uterus grow in other parts of the body.

This means those affected can expect to experience symptoms like severe inflammation, intense pain, and scar tissue. During a normal menstrual cycle, the lining of your womb thickens and is then shed as a period. As endometriosis sees these cells grow in areas like the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the lining of the pelvis, the blood has no way to leave the body, which can lead to complications. In some severe cases, endometriosis can appear in the chest, diaphragm, and lungs.

Those who suffer from endometriosis tend to experience a range of complications that include everything from pain during sex to painful bowel movements and urination. Due to scarring or blocked fallopian tubes, endometriosis is also linked to infertility, while the rates of endometriosis in those who are infertile are between 30 and 50%.

There is currently no cure, meaning treatment is limited to pain management, hormone therapy, and even keyhole surgery.

Posting on X, one person honed in on Tolo and Johnson's mention of endometriosis, adding: "If Bryan Johnson solves endometriosis no one is allowed to make fun of him ever again."

Others agreed, with someone else adding: "Anyone who’s actually curious about health and life in general isn’t making fun of Bryan Johnson. His obsession is a gift to humanity, and it’s genuinely very fun to follow. More rich people should be spending their wealth on stuff like this."

Tolo herself even replied to be the OP, concluding: "Kate here. The amount of women who have DMd me struggling w endo is so sad for all the suffering that is unaddressed."

Here’s hoping Johnson and Tolo are the next dynamic duo of the health world.