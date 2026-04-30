Bryan Johnson makes 'unhinged' post revealing his partner's vaginal data with intimate tweet about sex life

Bryan Johnson is good at many things. Whether it be founding successful tech companies or spending a not-so-small fortune on trying to live forever, he's also made a name for himself with some pretty outlandish experiments.

Johnson first landed on many people's radar with the bizarre story that he'd been injecting his son's plasma in a quest to live forever. While Bryan Johnson thinks we'll have cracked human immortality by 2039, there are still a lot of steps before we get there.

In the meantime, he continues to dabble in the space between health and science, being something of a sexual Dr. Frankenstein. After showing off the erection data of him and his son, he discussed how saunas can affect sperm motility, delivered an 11-stage guide to 'perfect' intercourse, and now, shared some pretty intimate data on his partner.

When not trying to de-age his own penis, it's refreshing to know that Johnson is also taking care of his partner's genitals.

Advert

Johnson is again accused of sharing too much with his followers (Netflix)

In late 2025, Johnson announced he was in a relationship with Kate Tolo, a co-founder of his Blueprint longevity protocol. He's never been shy about letting us into his and Kate's private life, infamously being called out for a post where he announced the pair had just had sex.

Sensing a theme, Johnson's latest outlandish post simply reads: "Just gave Kate oral sex. Goodnight everyone."

While many see this as a serious case of TMI, Johnson has gone on to explain the method to his madness. Underneath the OP post, he revealed that Tolo has a vaginal microbiome report of 100/100.

Boasting that his partner is in the top 1% of all vaginas, Johnson says that her sample was dominated by the protective Lactobacillus crispatus bacterial species. Only about 25-30% of women at reproductive age are said to be L. crispatus-dominant (over 50%), whereas Kate's vagina is apparently at 98.7%.

It's also said that her vaginal MOT reported no signs of Gardnerella vaginalis, Candida, STIs, opportunistic pathogens, or aerobic vaginitis markers. This means Tolo is at lower risk of bacterial vaginosis, urinary tract infections, yeast infections, HPV persistence, HSV-2 and HIV acquisition, and preterm birth. She should also be more likely to have successful IVF, with Johnson concluding: "A vaginal microbiome is downstream of everything: sleep, glucose control, stress, gut health, sexual health, immune function, what you eat, and what you put in it."

As you can imagine, the comments made for interesting reading, with one person writing: "I just threw up. Goodnight."

Another added: "Bryan, you are one unhinged motherf**ker and I absolutely love you for it. Keep it up brother.”

A third mused: "Okay so the ‘just had sex with Kate’ was cool. This one idk maybe keep this to yourself Bryan! Haha I love you! What’s next? Just ate Kate’s a*s? 😂😂😂😂😂."

Tolo decided to tell her side of the story, and although she admitted it might seem 'unhinged', she claimed that oral sex isn't discussed enough. Defending her partner, Tolo pointed out that HPV has overtaken tobacco as the leading cause of oropharyngeal cancers in the USA. She also reminded us that oral gonorrhea is becoming antibiotic-resistant at an alarming rate.

Saying that the bacteria in saliva are known to disrupt the vaginal microbiome, Tolo says oral sex has been linked to higher rates of bacterial vaginosis. Reiterating that oral sex is 'great' but not treated seriously, she added: "People who would never skip a condom will go down on a new partner without a second thought. People don’t get tested for oral STII…or talk to partners about dental health, recent illness, or when they were last screened."

Imploring people to look more into this supposed public health gap, Tolo concluded: "I’m grateful I have a partner who takes my health, his health, and our collective health seriously. Be safe lovely humans ❤️."